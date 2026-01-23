AJA Newsbites – January 23, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Prostate cancer has become the most commonly diagnosed cancer among men in South Korea for the first time. According to the 2023 National Cancer Registry Statistics released on January 20 by the Ministry of Health and the Korea Central Cancer Registry, prostate cancer surpassed lung cancer to rank first in male cancer incidence in 2023.

When national cancer statistics were first compiled in 1999, prostate cancer ranked ninth. However, its incidence has increased rapidly due to population aging, Westernized dietary habits, and rising obesity rates. Because early-stage prostate cancer often presents no noticeable symptoms, early detection is critical. Health experts stress that regular prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing for men aged 50 and older, along with increased public awareness, is becoming increasingly important in an aging society.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysian enforcement agencies have seized a total of 478 foreign fishing vessels over the past five years, with Vietnamese fishermen accounting for nearly 70 per cent of the incursions. Between 2020 and 2025, 331 Vietnamese fishing vessels were detained.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the number of detentions highlights a significant and persistent threat to Malaysia’s national waters. He added that enforcement efforts are carried out through integrated operations between the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the Marine Police across the Straits of Malacca and the South China Sea. “Enforcement agencies conduct continuous, scheduled, and targeted patrols in intrusion hotspots. We are optimising the use of strategic sea and air assets to increase enforcement coverage,” he said in a written parliamentary reply on Thursday.

Saifuddin was responding to a question from Mohd Misbahul Munir Masduki (PN–Parit Buntar) regarding the government’s measures to address foreign fishing incursions that threaten the livelihoods of local fishermen. The minister noted that the MMEA deploys large-scale assets, including Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) such as KM Bendahara and KM Fatimah, to conduct long-term patrols of up to 200 nautical miles within the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Ministry of Tourism and Go & Do Social Welfare Corporation of the Republic of Korea have agreed to strengthen tourism cooperation between Cambodia and Korea.

During a meeting held on Tuesday at the Ministry of Tourism in Cambodia, Cambodian Minister of Tourism Huot Hak agreed to a proposal by Park Woo Hee, President of Go & Do Social Welfare Corporation, to collaborate on establishing a Tourism Vocational School in Cambodia, including the creation of a Korean-speaking guide training course. The course aims to enhance the capacity of professional tour guides by improving their Korean language proficiency and hospitality skills, enabling them to better welcome Korean tourists.

In response, Minister Huot Hak expressed his strong support for the initiative and encouraged Park Woo Hee to continue providing cooperation to strengthen the capacity of Korean-speaking guides. He also emphasized the importance of sustaining and expanding future cooperation to achieve positive outcomes in promoting tourism growth and improving the experience of Korean tourists visiting Cambodia.

