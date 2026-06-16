AJA Newsbites – June 16, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea is entering a new phase of its renewable energy transition, with major policy reforms underway. The government is expanding K-RE100 participation, promoting agrivoltaic solar projects, and easing regulatory barriers to accelerate solar deployment. Community-based revenue-sharing programmes, known as “Sunlight Pension” initiatives, are also growing, allowing local residents to benefit directly from renewable energy projects. Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) plans to expand distributed energy capacity by 2028 while strengthening energy storage systems (ESS) and virtual power plant (VPP) networks.

Despite progress, significant challenges remain. Renewable energy accounts for only about 10% of South Korea’s electricity generation, far below global averages, while wind power growth has largely stagnated. Transmission grid expansion continues to lag behind industrial demand, creating bottlenecks for data centres and high-tech industries. Experts emphasise that public trust, fair compensation, and social consensus will be as important as technology in achieving a successful energy transition.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia’s close ties with major world powers such as China and the United States have never compromised its principles on international issues.

Speaking at the Pakatan Harapan public rally “Keadilan Untuk Bangsa Johor” on Monday evening, June 15, Anwar said Malaysia practises a policy of friendship with all countries while remaining firm in safeguarding national interests, including trade, investment, and law enforcement. “We are friends to all but we keep our principles. If they do something wrong against Gaza, we will say it is wrong,” he said.

Anwar said Malaysia’s close ties with China had brought benefits in trade, investment, and education, but stressed that the government would not compromise on violations of domestic laws. “We have good relations with China because China has been good to us. We can trade, do business and send our children there to study. However, if there are parties who violate regulations and conduct business without permits, we will still take action. We are friends, but we will always protect national interests,” he said, as reported by Bernama.

He added that Malaysia’s ties with countries including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Egypt, China, and the United States had enabled it to play a more effective role on the global stage without sacrificing its principles. Anwar noted that Malaysia’s position is respected internationally, pointing to recent visits by major world leaders including US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

Anwar rejected criticism of his diplomatic approach, saying cordial engagement with foreign leaders was key to strengthening cooperation and creating opportunities, adding that his priority was to protect Malaysians’ interests and ensure the country is respected globally.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol, who also serves as First Vice President of the Council for the Development of Cambodia, met with Park Seung-hee, President of Samsung Electronics’ Corporate Relations division, at Samsung Electronics headquarters in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province on Monday, June 15.

Sun Chanthol highlighted Cambodia’s comparative advantages in the region, which align with Samsung’s strategic plans. In response, Park acknowledged Cambodia’s potential and noted that the company has been studying Cambodia’s positive factors. He added that any investment decision would require internal procedures and may therefore take some time.

Sun Chanthol said the Cambodian government will provide coordination and strategic information to help Samsung reach a clear and informed basis for any investment decision.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistani Senator Faisal Vawda has credited Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir as the key architect of the US-Iran peace agreement.

Speaking on a television news programme, Vawda claimed that Field Marshal Munir personally drafted the US-Iran agreement and typed it on his own laptop. Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Shahid Khattak, who also appeared on the programme, described the Iran-US agreement as a major success. Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said there was no doubt that Field Marshal Munir played an important role in the agreement, while also acknowledging the contributions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan has announced the merger of the Adilet party with the ruling Amanat party following political consultations aimed at strengthening the institutional framework and consolidating political forces.

Officials from both parties said the merger seeks to improve party efficiency, enhance voter engagement, and build a more stable platform for socioeconomic reforms. The decision reflects broader efforts to streamline political structures and reinforce governance capacity.

Experts note that the move further consolidates Amanat’s dominant position in parliament and public administration, potentially accelerating political centralisation and reducing the number of influential parties in the system. At the same time, the integration of Adilet is expected to broaden Amanat’s electoral base by incorporating new regional and professional groups previously aligned with smaller parties.

Analysts also warn that consolidation may reduce intra-party competition and limit political diversity, making internal mechanisms to preserve pluralism within major parties increasingly important.

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