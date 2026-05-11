AJA Newsbites – May 11, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

As inflation continues to reshape daily life in South Korea, social customs surrounding weddings and funerals are also changing.

Recent data show that the traditional standard gift amount of 50,000 won is increasingly being replaced by 100,000 won for both wedding congratulatory gifts and funeral condolence payments. According to KakaoPay, 100,000 won became the most commonly sent wedding gift amount through its digital “celebration envelope” service starting in 2023. Funeral condolence payments also exceeded the 50,000-won level for the first time.

A survey conducted by HR tech company Incruit found that most office workers now consider 100,000 won to be the appropriate amount for colleagues’ weddings. Analysts say rising prices and the normalization of mobile payments are accelerating changes in Korean social culture. Digital money transfers are now widely used across all generations, from teenagers to even centenarian users.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia’s National Anti-Drugs Agency (Nada) detained 1,084 individuals who tested positive for drugs at the country’s border entry points between 2024 and March 2026, with most cases recorded during festive seasons and school holidays.

Nada Director-General Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said many of those detained were Malaysians returning from abroad, including from Songkran celebrations in neighboring countries, following preliminary urine screenings conducted at border entry points in Kedah, Perlis, and Kelantan.

“In 2024, a total of 494 individuals tested positive, comprising 444 men and 50 women. Methamphetamine recorded the highest number of cases at 148, followed by ketamine (109), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or cannabis (96), MDMA (80), benzodiazepines (62), ketum (23), and opiates (four),” he said. He added that in 2025, 415 individuals were detained, including 392 men and 23 women. Methamphetamine again recorded the highest number of cases with 140, followed by ketamine (108), THC (70), benzodiazepines (59), MDMA (31), opiates (five), and ketum (two).

“Up to March 31 this year, 175 individuals were detained, comprising 167 men and eight women. Methamphetamine accounted for 65 cases, followed by ketamine (43), THC (32), MDMA (22), and ketum (13). All detainees were aged between 18 and their 60s,” he said during the 2026 Drug-Free Aspiration Roadshow Programme in Kampung Kemensah, Ulu Klang, as reported by the New Straits Times.

Ruslin also reminded Malaysians traveling abroad not to consume prohibited substances, warning that individuals who test positive upon returning could face action under the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983. “Upon arrival at the border, we conduct urine tests. Those who test positive may be detained under the Act for up to two years at rehabilitation centers,” he said.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia and Vietnam have reaffirmed their commitment to promoting bilateral relations and cooperation across all sectors, while underscoring their shared determination to achieve even greater progress in the future.

During a meeting held last Thursday afternoon in Cebu, the Philippines, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung discussed a range of initiatives aimed at strengthening and expanding cooperation in key areas, including politics, security and defense, the economy, trade, energy, infrastructure connectivity, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

According to a message posted on Hun Manet’s Telegram channel, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung highly praised the continued progress in Cambodia-Vietnam relations across all sectors as neighboring countries.

Hun Manet reiterated the importance of taking further measures to increase bilateral trade to the target of US$20 billion and invited Vietnamese investors to continue investing in Cambodia. He also stressed the importance of accelerating the development of the Phnom Penh-Bavet Expressway and the Ho Chi Minh City-Moc Bai Expressway to benefit economic cooperation and facilitate travel between the two countries. In addition, Hun Manet called for the simplification of customs and immigration procedures at border checkpoints to facilitate cross-border travel and the exchange of goods.

The year 2027 will mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Cambodia and Vietnam, and the leaders of both countries have tasked relevant ministries and institutions with jointly organizing commemorative programs for the occasion.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Iran has reportedly sent its response to a U.S. proposal aimed at ending the war through Pakistan, according to Iranian state media.

The reports said Iran forwarded its reply regarding the American proposal via Pakistan, which is playing a mediating role in the dispute. Under the proposed framework, negotiations at the current stage are expected to focus on ending the conflict. In its response, Iran reportedly emphasized the need to halt fighting on all fronts, including Lebanon.

According to the reports, Iran had previously conveyed proposals to the United States through Pakistan that included issues related to a permanent end to the war, the lifting of sanctions, and matters concerning the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, U.S. officials said they are awaiting Iran’s formal response as diplomatic efforts to reduce regional tensions continue.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260511 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN