AJA Newsbites – August 16, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

The Bonghwangdaegi National High School Baseball Tournament, one of South Korea’s largest and most prestigious high school baseball competitions, is underway in Seoul through August 27 with 104 schools taking part. Played at Mokdong, Sinwol and Guui stadiums, the tournament serves as the final major national showcase before the 2027 KBO rookie draft on September 21. Kiwoom is widely expected to take Busan High’s Ha Hyun-seung with the first overall pick, leaving Doosan with the draft’s pivotal No. 2 selection. The Bears are weighing Seoul High infielder Kim Ji-woo against left-handed pitchers Park Geun-seo and Lee Seung-won. Park strengthened his case on August 11 by throwing six scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts against Yushin High. Doosan’s choice could trigger a domino effect for KIA, Lotte and other clubs picking later in the first round.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Tremors from a magnitude 6.4 earthquake in North Sumatra, Indonesia, were felt in several parts of Penang on the evening of August 15, with five initial reports received by the Fire and Rescue Department, four from Penang island and one from the mainland.

The earthquake occurred at 6.54pm, with its epicentre located about 6km from Pematangsiantar City in North Sumatra. Penang Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations John Sagun Francis confirmed the reports. “Four of the reports are from the island, involving both the northeast and southwest districts. Another is from the mainland. Firefighters were dispatched to the reported locations after receiving the reports,” he told the New Straits Times.

No injuries or damage have been reported in Penang. The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) confirmed the earthquake was centred at 2.9 degrees north and 98.8 degrees east, at a depth of 154km, about 37km southwest of Pematangsiantar. MetMalaysia said tremors were felt along parts of the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia, but there was no tsunami threat. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Ship Recycling Board (BSRB) has suspended all operations at Ferdous Steel Ship Recycling Industries following the deaths of nine workers in a toxic gas leak at Sitakunda in Chittagong.

The BSRB ordered the yard to shut down on August 14 after the accident. Officials said the suspension will remain in place until further decisions are taken following the inspection and investigation report. Nine workers died after being exposed to toxic gas inside a decommissioned ship anchored at the yard in the Bhatiyari area of Sitakunda at around 9am on August 14. Three separate investigation committees have been formed to determine the cause of the accident.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260816 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN