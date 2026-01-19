AJA Newsbites – January 19, 2026

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Jang Dong-hyuk, leader of South Korea’s People Power Party, continued his hunger strike for a fourth day on January 18, demanding the acceptance of special prosecutors to investigate alleged campaign nomination bribery and illegal political funding linked to the Unification Church. Holding his protest at the National Assembly rotunda, Jang has consumed only water and small amounts of salt.

In a handwritten statement posted on social media, he said he began the hunger strike “prepared to die,” pledging to defend “freedom and the rule of law.” Medical staff reportedly warned him of low blood pressure and the risk of shock, urging him to receive intravenous treatment, but Jang refused.

Senior party figures, including former lawmakers and regional leaders, visited the site to express their support, while lawmakers and party members gathered in solidarity. As his physical condition visibly deteriorates, concerns are mounting over the health risks of the prolonged hunger strike amid escalating political tensions.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia and Malaysia reaffirmed their commitment to continue strengthening and expanding cooperation in the halal sector, the training of Khmer Islamic teachers, human resource development, the provision of scholarships for Cambodian students to study in Malaysia, and the management of waqf, zakat, and hajj affairs.

The commitment was made during a meeting held last weekend between Cambodian Senior Minister Othman Hassan and Malaysian Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office in charge of Religious Affairs, Senator Dr. Zulkifli Hasan.

Othman Hassan said the education sector within Cambodia’s Islamic community is currently expanding, with many educational institutions developing across the provinces. He added that the number of students pursuing higher education in various countries has increased significantly each year, contributing to the development of both the community and the national society.

The Malaysian government, particularly Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim, has provided 100 scholarships worth more than US$1 million to Cambodian students to study at three major universities in Malaysia, and has proposed to continue offering additional scholarships.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

Gul Plaza, a well-known shopping mall in Karachi, the capital of Pakistan’s Sindh province, was reduced to ashes after a fire broke out late Saturday night. The blaze was brought under control only after more than 24 hours, on Sunday night, through the joint efforts of the city’s Fire Brigade and paramilitary personnel.

The mall, a three-story building with a basement, housed more than 1,000 shops. Officials suspect that a short circuit in a shop storing flammable materials was the likely cause of the fire, although investigations are still ongoing.

Some reports suggest that more than 60 people are missing. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said six deaths have been confirmed, while over 60 people were reportedly missing and 22 others injured in the inferno. A search operation to recover bodies has been launched.

