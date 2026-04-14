AJA Newsbites – April 14, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Conservative commentator and journalist Kim Jin died on April 9, sending shockwaves through Korea’s media community. Initial confusion surrounding his death gave way to reflection after a note revealed that deep anxiety had eroded his will to live.

A former political reporter at JoongAng Ilbo, Kim gained prominence through his influential series “Blue House Secretariat,” known for its concise and impactful style. He later became a leading conservative columnist and frequently appeared in televised political debates.

His sudden death has left a profound impact, prompting colleagues and readers to reflect on the pressures faced by public intellectuals. Many remember his sharp reporting and disciplined prose, while others view his final message as a stark reminder of the unseen struggles behind public figures and the enduring questions surrounding life and meaning.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia recorded 3.36 million web-based cyber threats last year, while Southeast Asia experienced more than 18 million malicious attack attempts across the region in 2025.

Cybersecurity company Kaspersky said these web-based threats include compromised websites, malicious downloads, and other attack vectors that can lead to unauthorized system access and data exposure, observed across the region throughout last year.

Adrian Hia, Managing Director for Asia Pacific at Kaspersky, said Vietnam recorded the highest number of web-based threats in the region with 8.44 million detections, followed by Indonesia with 3.01 million incidents. He added that organisations in Thailand and Singapore also faced more than one million cyberattacks in 2025.

“While the number of web threats detected and blocked against business users in Southeast Asia is declining, we observe a surge in this type of threat targeting organisations in Singapore and Vietnam,” he said in a statement reported by Bernama on Monday.

Hia noted that cybersecurity policies and enterprise-level defenses have improved over the years, with more organisations strengthening their protection against cyberattacks. He added that these detection levels reflect the scale of online participation across economic and social activities in the region. According to the World Economic Forum, Southeast Asia’s digital economy is currently valued at around US$300 billion and is projected to reach US$1 trillion by 2030.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The Cambodian government is reportedly losing around US$50 million per month due to the ongoing war-related energy crisis linked to Iran.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Funan Techo Canal Phase 2 construction site in Borey Jalsa District last Friday, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet said that, in order to ease the financial burden on citizens affected by rising fuel prices, the Royal Government has continuously reduced taxes and levies on fuel, electrical appliances, electric vehicles, and related sectors.

He said this policy intervention has resulted in a monthly revenue loss of approximately US$50 million for the government. In addition, state-owned Electricité du Cambodge (EDC) has reportedly incurred losses of around US$35 million to prevent an increase in electricity prices during the energy crisis. The Prime Minister emphasized that the government has prioritized protecting citizens’ livelihoods amid rising fuel costs, even at the expense of significant fiscal losses.

Overall, the state has been losing about US$50 million per month in tax revenue due to these reductions, while EDC has absorbed an additional US$35 million in costs to maintain stable electricity prices.

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