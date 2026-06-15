AJA Newsbites – June 15, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Youth-led demonstrations continuing around Seoul Olympic Park are focused on election fairness, the protection of voting rights, and accountability of election-related institutions. Participants emphasise procedural legitimacy and democratic integrity rather than partisan politics, with university students, high school students, and Korean students overseas joining public declarations.

Against this backdrop, some commentators argue that academics, religious leaders, legal professionals, civic groups, and cultural figures who were vocal on past social issues have remained largely silent. They contend that civil society should apply the same standards regardless of who holds power, and that established institutions should respond to students’ calls for fairness, transparency, and accountability.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said Malaysia is well-positioned to pursue a nuclear power programme, having built a long-standing tradition and expertise in nuclear technology.

Speaking to reporters at the IAEA Journalists Seminar in Vienna, as reported by Bernama, Grossi said Malaysia’s experience in operating a research reactor provides a strong foundation for advancing its nuclear energy ambitions as part of its future power mix. “We have been working with your country, and there is a strong interest that has been manifested to us by the government to explore more systematically the possibility of acceding to nuclear energy,” he said, adding that having a research reactor was “certainly a very good, solid basis” for Malaysia, as it meant the country already had people familiar with nuclear technology and reactor operations.

Malaysia operates the Triga Puspati Reactor — the country’s only nuclear research reactor — located at the Malaysian Nuclear Agency in Bangi. The reactor began operations in 1982 and has since been used for training, research, isotope production, and other scientific applications.

Malaysia has been actively exploring nuclear power as part of a strategy to diversify its energy mix, secure clean and reliable electricity, and strengthen national energy security. According to the IAEA, as of January 2026, about 70 countries in Africa, Latin America, and Asia are pursuing or exploring nuclear energy as part of their national development agendas. Malaysia is among 28 countries currently in the decision-making phase, assessing the feasibility of embarking on a nuclear power programme.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia has launched a five-month visa-free pilot programme for Chinese citizens, effective June 15 to October 15, 2026. Chinese nationals holding a People’s Republic of China passport may enter Cambodia without a visa during this period and stay for up to 14 days per visit, with multiple entries permitted.

Cambodia’s Minister of Tourism Huot Hak said any Chinese tourist visiting the Kingdom would receive warm and heartfelt hospitality from the moment of arrival. According to 2025 tourism statistics, Cambodia received approximately 5.6 million international tourists, of which more than 1.2 million were Chinese — an increase of about 42%. In the first five months of 2026, Chinese tourists ranked first among all international visitors, reflecting the strong potential of the Chinese market for Cambodian tourism.

Cambodia is also considering extending visa-free entry to other Asian nations, including South Korea and Japan.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has welcomed the Iran-US deal, describing it as a significant step toward de-escalating tensions and advancing dialogue.

“This positive development reflects the statesmanship, leadership, and commitment of all parties involved,” Bhutto Zardari said, paying tribute to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his leadership and vision in moving the process forward.

He also commended Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for his steadfast support toward regional stability, and acknowledged Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the diplomatic teams of all participating countries, whose “professionalism, perseverance, and quiet behind-the-scenes efforts helped make this success possible.”

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260615 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN