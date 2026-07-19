AJA Newsbites – July 19, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korean runner Park Na-yeon has rewritten history by breaking the national women’s 1,500-metre record for the first time in 34 years. She clocked 4:13.87 to win the Hokuren Distance Challenge in Hokkaido, Japan, surpassing the previous Korean record of 4:14.18 set by Lee Mi-kyung in 1992.

Park battled knee problems and a four-year slump before making a remarkable comeback. The world record stands at 3:48.68, set by Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon in 2025, while Asia’s long-standing record of 3:50.46 was established by China’s Qu Yunxia in 1993 and has remained unbeaten for 33 years. Park will compete in both the 1,500m and 800m at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games this September, aiming to move closer to Asia’s elite.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Five fighter jets from Malaysia and Indonesia conducted a joint aerial patrol over the Strait of Malacca on Wednesday, July 16, aimed at strengthening surveillance and operational readiness in the strategic maritime region.

The joint patrol, known as the Malindo Coordinated Patrol (Patkor) Series 1/26, involved three Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) F/A-18D Hornet multirole combat aircraft from No. 18 Squadron at Kuantan Air Base, operating alongside two Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU) F-16C fighter jets from Air Squadron 16 based at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Base in Pekanbaru, Indonesia.

The RMAF said the patrol — the first joint aerial operation between the two air forces this year — was conducted to enhance coordinated monitoring of the shared maritime boundary and reinforce long-standing defence cooperation. “The operation also served as a show of presence, demonstrating both countries’ commitment towards maintaining peace, sovereignty and the integrity of airspace over the Strait of Malacca,” the RMAF said.

The Malaysian contingent flew under the call signs “Angkasa 108A/B/C”, with the F/A-18D aircraft flown by Major Khairul Asyraf Abd Aziz and Captain Ahmad Nazhan Ahmad Nazrin; Captain Muhammad Amirul Adly Abdul Majid and Major Mohd Azlan Kasiah; and Major Mohd Zahir Anuar and Lieutenant Mohammad Alif Aiman Arhan. The TNI-AU F-16Cs flew under call signs “Rydder 1” and “Rydder 2”, operated by Captain Wawan Setiawan and Captain Satriya Kristanto Wicaksono respectively.

The operation was coordinated between air surveillance and control centres from both countries. On the Malaysian side, the RMAF’s Kuantan Control and Reporting Centre (CRC), operating under call sign “Kilau”, oversaw Malaysian operations alongside the Joint Airspace Management Coordination Centre (JAMCC) Sepang and the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM). Indonesia’s Sector 1 Command (Kosek 1) Medan, under call sign “Petir”, served as the operations control centre on the Indonesian side.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed strong appreciation for China-Cambodia relations and friendship, reaffirming China’s support for Cambodia’s socio-economic development.

During bilateral talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Friday, July 17, in China, President Xi said China will continue cooperation with Cambodia by promoting the Diamond Cooperation Framework and accelerating the realisation of the “Industry and Technology Corridor” and the “Fish and Rice Corridor.” According to a post on Hun Manet’s Facebook page on Saturday, July 18, the two leaders held talks on the occasion of Hun Manet’s working visit and attendance at the 2026 World Conference on Artificial Intelligence in China from July 15 to 17.

Hun Manet thanked the Chinese government and people for their continued support, which has contributed to socio-economic development, infrastructure construction, and improvements in the livelihoods of Cambodian people.

Hun Manet reaffirmed Cambodia’s unwavering adherence to the one-China principle, regarding the issues of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xizang (Tibet), and Xinjiang as China’s internal affairs. He also outlined key areas for expanded cooperation, including politics and diplomacy, trade and economy, connectivity, electric power, artificial intelligence and the digital economy, agriculture, and national defence and security.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

China has assured Bangladesh of its support for a peaceful resolution of the Rohingya crisis, with Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen expressing interest in further increasing trade and investment between the two countries.

The ambassador made the remarks at a discussion meeting organised by the Bangladesh-China Friendship Association in Dhaka on Saturday, July 18. Local Government Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, who also attended the meeting, emphasised the importance of further strengthening relations with China in Bangladesh’s interests. He described Bangladesh-China ties as historical, deep, and multidimensional, while stressing that alongside closer relations with China, Bangladesh must also maintain mutually beneficial relations with other countries, including India, Europe, and the United States.

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