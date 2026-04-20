AJA Newsbites – April 20, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

On April 18, a wreath-laying ceremony marking the 66th anniversary of the April 18 Uprising was held at Korea University’s April 18 Memorial Tower. The 1960 uprising, led by Korea University students protesting election fraud and dictatorship, became the spark for the April 19 Revolution after students were violently attacked on their way home.

The April 19 Revolution was a democratic uprising by students and citizens that forced President Syngman Rhee to resign, marking a turning point in Korean democracy. This year’s ceremony was hosted by “April Revolution Korea University,” an organization founded last year to pass on the spirit of the movement to younger generations. The group also launched the “April 18 Unam Forum.” “Unam” was President Syngman Rhee’s pen name, and referencing it today reflects an effort to draw historical lessons on reconciliation, inclusion, and national progress.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said a multi-party delegation of Malaysian Members of Parliament is set to attend an international conference in Brussels to formally protest Israel’s increasingly extreme actions.

Amirudin said between six and eight representatives from various political backgrounds are expected to join the diplomatic mission. The primary objective of the conference is to discuss and condemn the Israeli parliament’s decision to impose the death penalty by hanging on Palestinian detainees without the right to appeal.

“Malaysia views this move as a deeply concerning development that requires a collective response from the international community to halt such provocations,” he told the media after the Gombak PKR Branch Annual General Meeting on Sunday. Amirudin described the new law as an inhumane act that violates universal principles of justice.

Meanwhile, he confirmed that PKR has named two MPs for the delegation: Ledang MP Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh and Balik Pulau MP Datuk Bakhtiar Wan Chik. He added that Syed Ibrahim, who is also a deputy minister, has extensive experience in Middle Eastern affairs and issues related to Al-Aqsa. “His expertise is crucial to ensuring that Malaysia’s position is clearly articulated and capable of gaining support from other international delegates,” Amirudin said.

The government is currently awaiting confirmation from other parties, including UMNO and PAS, to complete the cross-party delegation.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia–Singapore trade exceeded US$555 million in the first three months of 2026, up 191% compared to the same period last year, reflecting growing demand in both countries as Cambodia continues to maintain its key markets.

According to data from the General Department of Customs and Excise of Cambodia, from January to March 2026, Cambodia exported more than US$18 million worth of goods to Singapore, up 24.2%, while imports from Singapore reached more than US$537 million, an increase of 205%.

The growing trade volume indicates that Cambodia continues to sustain its key markets in the global economy, ensuring supply, strengthening its position in the value and supply chains, and maintaining the confidence of buyers and markets.

In 2025, Cambodia–Singapore bilateral trade reached US$2.34 billion, an increase of 89%. Of this, Cambodia exported goods worth US$920 million to Singapore, up more than 200%, while imports from Singapore totaled US$1.42 billion, rising by 50.5%.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

It is back to school for students who have opted to attend in-person classes today, in line with the Education Ministry’s latest update for schools and higher education institutions.

However, online learning will continue for students who prefer to study from home due to the conditions caused by the war that began on February 28, affecting Bahrain and several countries in the region. The Education Ministry had earlier announced these measures to ensure the continuity of the current academic year while maintaining flexibility for students and parents.

Free school transport services will continue for all students whose parents have chosen a return to in-person learning starting today, the ministry said. The school week in Bahrain runs from Sunday to Thursday, with the weekend falling on Friday and Saturday.

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