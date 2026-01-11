AJA Newsbites – January 11, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

On January 9, the day of the funeral of the late actor Ahn Sung-ki, Cho Yong-pil held a solo concert at Seoul’s KSPO Dome, marking the finale of his 2025–26 national tour.

Cho did not mention Ahn by name, but the atmosphere grew solemn when he performed “Friend,” a song long associated with friendship and loss. The audience responded softly, urging him not to cry. He then followed with “Come Back to Busan Port,” known to be one of Ahn’s favorite songs. Cho invited the crowd to sing along, passing the microphone more frequently than usual.

Ahn, who had battled blood cancer, passed away on January 5. That evening, music became a quiet farewell.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Madani Government will continue working to ensure that economic growth translates into better jobs, higher incomes, and a more secure future for Malaysians, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Anwar noted that the national unemployment rate had fallen to its lowest level in 11 years as of the end of last year. “The job market across various sectors remains stable, supported by encouraging economic conditions. This is the result of the Madani government’s hard work over the past three years in building and strengthening all national foundations,” he said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

The unemployment rate in November 2025 was reported to have declined to 2.9 per cent. Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the labour force grew by 0.2 per cent to 17.61 million people in November 2025, compared with 17.58 million in October, while the labour force participation rate remained unchanged at 70.9 per cent.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

During a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet in Phnom Penh on Saturday, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Michael George DeSombre said that the US government, particularly President Donald Trump, has been paying close attention to the current Cambodia–Thailand border situation.

DeSombre said the United States continues to support the ceasefire and hopes to see lasting peace between Cambodia and Thailand. He added that the US would provide US$15 million in assistance to support refugees along the border between the two countries, as well as US$10 million for demining and unexploded ordnance disposal in Cambodia.

In response, the Cambodian prime minister thanked President Trump and the US government for their assistance in helping refugees recover and in supporting humanitarian demining efforts. He said Cambodia values peace and remains committed to the peaceful resolution of border issues in accordance with international law, treaties, conventions, and agreements between the two countries.

The prime minister also expressed hope that the United States would continue to encourage both sides to fully implement the Kuala Lumpur Joint Statement and the Joint Declaration of the Third Special Meeting of the General Boundary Committee (GBC), particularly by allowing civilians to return home safely without hindrance and by resuming GBC work to survey and demarcate the land border between the two countries as a basis for building lasting peace between Cambodia and Thailand.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

The Foreign Office has issued a travel advisory for Pakistani nationals regarding Iran, urging citizens to avoid all unnecessary travel to the West Asian country until the security situation improves.

According to the advisory issued on Saturday, Pakistani nationals currently residing in Iran have also been advised to exercise extreme caution, remain vigilant, and minimise non-essential movement. The government further urged them to stay in regular contact with Pakistani diplomatic missions in the country. “Pakistani nationals currently residing in Iran are urged to exercise extreme caution, remain vigilant, minimise non-essential travel, and stay in regular contact with the Pakistani missions.”

The Foreign Office also shared multiple landline and mobile contact numbers for Pakistan’s embassy in Tehran, as well as its consular offices in Zahidan and Mashhad. Citizens have been advised to use these contacts in the event of any emergency.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

The Democratic United Front, a political platform of leftist parties, staged a protest march toward the US Embassy in Dhaka, demanding the release of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The march was led by Professor Anu Muhammad and began in Gulshan on Saturday afternoon. Protesters chanted slogans such as, “We want Maduro’s release; you must release him.” As the procession moved forward, police stopped it with barricades. The leaders and activists of the United Front later held a brief rally at the site.

Meanwhile, city residents experienced disruption as the road from Badda to Kuril Bishwa Road was closed due to the rally.

