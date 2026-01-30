AJA Newsbites – January 30, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Former leader Han Dong-hoon said that his expulsion from the ruling People Power Party would not end his political ambitions, vowing to “return.” Speaking at a press conference at the National Assembly on Jan. 29, Han stated that his determination to pursue “good politics for the people” could not be extinguished.

Earlier that day, the party’s supreme council approved his expulsion over the so-called “party bulletin board case,” with seven of the nine members voting in favor. The decision took immediate effect, preventing Han from running as a People Power Party candidate in the June local elections, the 2028 parliamentary elections, and the 2030 presidential election.

Han’s allies condemned the decision as an act of political retaliation and suggested the possibility of legal action. Political observers note that Han could still run as an independent candidate or form a new political party, with Seoul or Daegu mentioned as potential constituencies.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The High Commission of Malaysia in New Delhi on Thursday urged Malaysians travelling to India, as well as those residing in the country, to take precautionary measures against Nipah virus infection.

In an advisory, the High Commission recommended that Malaysians visiting areas with reported Nipah virus cases wear face masks in public places to reduce droplet exposure and avoid crowded areas where possible. They were also advised to maintain strict personal hygiene, including frequent handwashing, and to avoid consuming unwashed fruits or potentially contaminated food.

“The High Commission will continue to monitor developments closely and provide updates as necessary. Malaysian nationals are encouraged to remain informed and take all recommended precautions in the interest of their health and safety,” it said, as quoted by Bernama. The advisory also cautioned against contact with sick animals or individuals exhibiting symptoms such as fever, headache, cough, or respiratory distress.

In a related development, India’s Ministry of Health has confirmed two cases of Nipah virus in the eastern state of West Bengal. However, the ministry reported on Tuesday that the outbreak had been contained. Nevertheless, the incident has prompted authorities in several Asian countries, including Malaysia, to implement screening measures for travellers arriving from India.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nipah virus infection is a zoonotic disease transmitted to humans from animals and can spread through contaminated food or direct human-to-human contact. The virus typically has an incubation period of 4 to 14 days, and there is currently no approved treatment or vaccine available for humans or animals.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia earned more than US$178 million from fresh banana exports in 2025, representing an increase of 16.83% compared to the same period last year, when exports generated US$152 million, according to a report by the Ministry of Commerce.

The rise in fresh banana exports to international markets was driven by strong global demand. In 2025, Cambodia exported 343,577 tons of fresh bananas, marking an increase of approximately 30% in export volume. The Kingdom has more than 16,000 hectares of banana plantations and over 11,000 hectares of harvesting land. Provinces with the largest banana plantation areas include Ratanakiri, Kratie, Stung Treng, Kampot, Kampong Cham, and Kampong Speu.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Cambodia earned approximately US$5 billion from exporting about 15 million tons of agricultural products in 2025, an increase of 27.83% compared to 2024, while agricultural production remains sufficient to meet domestic demand.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

Bahrain has entered the Guinness World Records for having the highest density of houses of worship in the world, with 2.577 houses of worship per square kilometer, surpassing the previous record of 2.300 per square kilometer.

As the smallest Arab country, with a population of approximately 1.6 million people, Bahrain is remarkably religiously diverse. It supports an extraordinary 2,123 houses of worship, serving both Abrahamic and non-Abrahamic faiths.

The country is predominantly Muslim, with around 70–74% of the population practicing Islam. At the same time, Bahrain hosts a significant expatriate community, contributing to a vibrant mix of religious beliefs. These include Christianity (10–14%), Hinduism (around 10%), Buddhism, and a small Jewish community consisting of fewer than 40 members.

