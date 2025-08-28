AJA Newsbites – August 28, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Starting in March 2026, students in elementary, middle, and high schools will be legally prohibited from using smartphones and other smart devices during class for non-educational purposes.

An amendment to the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, recently passed by the National Assembly, grants schools the authority to restrict the possession and use of such devices in order to safeguard students’ right to learn and uphold teachers’ authority in the classroom.

Exceptions will be made for educational purposes and for students with disabilities who require assistive devices. The National Human Rights Commission has stated that such restrictions no longer necessarily constitute a violation of rights.

However, youth organizations have criticized the lack of student involvement in the decision-making process and warned against overly strict enforcement, urging lawmakers to introduce follow-up measures to ensure balanced implementation.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan in Beijing, China.

Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wrote on social media that the meeting held great significance, as it demonstrated the strong commitment of China and Cambodia to stand united, overcome challenges, and work together to accelerate the building of a comprehensive China-Cambodia community. He added that the two nations share a common future in the new era, which will bring greater benefits to their peoples.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

Authorities in Pakistan have issued a high flood warning for the River Ravi on Wednesday night, as Punjab province faces an “exceptionally high” risk of flooding due to a combination of heavy monsoon rains and excess water being released from Indian dams.

According to Pakistani media, India has opened all gates of major dams on rivers flowing through the Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir region, following days of heavy rainfall. India also issued a warning to Pakistan regarding the potential for downstream flooding.

In response, Pakistani authorities confirmed that Islamabad had received the alert and subsequently issued flood warnings for three rivers that flow from India into Pakistan.

All three rivers in Punjab are currently experiencing high flood levels. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has urged residents in villages and towns near the rivers to evacuate immediately. The overflowing Ravi River has already submerged the Kartarpur Gurdwara — a sacred site for the Sikh community — along with surrounding areas. In an emergency effort to protect major cities, the Pakistan Army has reportedly blown up a section of a riverbank to divert the floodwaters.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

The first-ever meeting of Central Asian special envoys on Afghanistan was held in Tashkent, gathering representatives from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Initiated by Uzbekistan, the meeting marked a significant step toward establishing an independent regional platform. Participants endorsed the creation of a Central Asian Contact Group to facilitate regular dialogue, in line with the outcomes of the 2024 Astana Summit.

Key discussions centered on regional security, counter-terrorism, drug trafficking, and the restoration of trade, transport, and humanitarian links with Afghanistan. The participants emphasized a regionally driven approach based on shared geopolitical interests.

They agreed to convene regular meetings, including on the sidelines of head-of-state summits, to strengthen Central Asia’s independent and responsible role in shaping the regional agenda on Afghanistan and ensuring long-term stability.

No reason was given for the absence of a Turkmen representative, despite Turkmenistan sharing more than 800 kilometers of border with Afghanistan.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

The Associated Press reports that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors have returned to Iran, but their access remains limited to nuclear facilities that were not affected by recent U.S. and Israeli attacks.

A diplomat close to the IAEA stated that negotiations over full monitoring access are still ongoing, though a final agreement is expected. Iran had previously suspended its cooperation with the agency, accusing IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi of biased reporting and failing to protect its peaceful nuclear sites during the attacks. While technical talks continue, Tehran is said to be reassessing the future of its cooperation with the agency.

Meanwhile, Iranian and European diplomats from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom met in Geneva to discuss the possible reactivation of the “snapback” sanctions mechanism. Although no agreement was reached, the parties agreed to continue discussions. Iran has warned that any reinstatement of sanctions would trigger a strong response.

Habib Toubmi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

Journalists in Lebanon have called for a boycott of a U.S. diplomat after he sparked outrage by telling reporters to “act civilized.”

During a media briefing following his meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Beirut, Tom Barrack—the U.S. ambassador to Türkiye and special envoy for Syria—scolded journalists for shouting questions simultaneously.

“Please be quiet for a moment… I want to tell you something. The moment this becomes chaotic—like animals—we’re leaving. So, do you want to know what’s going on? Act civilized, act kind, act tolerant. This is part of the problem in the region,” he said.

The Union of Journalists in Lebanon condemned Barrack’s remarks, stating that they were not merely a slip of the tongue or a personal opinion, but a reflection of an unacceptable sense of superiority toward the media and a veiled contempt for the role of journalism.

