AJA Newsbites – April 15, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea is tightening rules to curb “medical overuse,” raising out-of-pocket costs for patients who excessively visit hospitals.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) said patients exceeding 300 outpatient visits per year will be required to pay 90% of additional medical costs, lowering the threshold from 365 visits. As of 2024, about 8,460 patients exceeded the 300-visit threshold, costing the national health insurance system approximately 81 billion won. Exceptions will apply to vulnerable groups, including children, pregnant women, and patients with severe illnesses. A real-time monitoring system will also be introduced to track excessive medical use.

In addition, the deadline for employers to submit salary data for annual insurance settlement will be extended to March 31, while installment payment conditions for additional premiums will be eased.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian people have been observing their three-day traditional New Year festival from April 14 to 16, marking the Year of the Horse, while the Thai military has allegedly been illegally occupying parts of Cambodian sovereign territory, including several Khmer cultural heritage sites.

In a New Year message, Prime Minister Hun Manet said safeguarding territorial integrity and protecting the people remain top priorities, both now and in the future. He reiterated that Cambodia fully reserves the right to defend itself by all means in accordance with international law. Despite ongoing challenges, he added, the government continues efforts to build, protect, and develop the country along a path of harmony, dignity, and social well-being.

Cambodia must turn difficulties into experience, pain into strength, and obstacles into opportunities for success, he said, noting that unprecedented challenges over the past year have affected national security and socio-economic development.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Trade turnover between Tajikistan and Iran rose by 28% in 2025 compared to the previous year, while growth reached around 50% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026. The figures were announced during a meeting between Transport Minister Azim Ibrahim and Iranian Ambassador Alireza Hakikion.

During the talks, the two sides reviewed transport sector cooperation and discussed opportunities for expansion, according to the Tajik Ministry of Transport. The minister described Iran as a key and reliable economic partner, highlighting steady progress and stressing the need to accelerate previously agreed projects. The ambassador said bilateral relations would continue to develop despite the situation in the Middle East and thanked Tajikistan for its solidarity. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation and expanding economic ties.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260415 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN