AJA Newsbites – November 29, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Samsung has produced its first commissioned military officer. Lee Ji-ho, the eldest son of Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, was commissioned as a Navy ensign on November 28, leading the entire 139th cadet class during the commissioning ceremony at the Korea Naval Academy in Changwon. Members of both his paternal and maternal families, including Hong Ra-hee, Lee Seo-hyun, and Vice Chair Im Se-ryung, attended the event to celebrate the occasion.

Born in the United States, Lee renounced his American citizenship to fulfill Korea’s mandatory military service and completed 11 weeks of intensive training that included marching, combat swimming, and Marine Corps field exercises. Recognized for his leadership and dedication, he was selected as battalion leader. He will undergo additional training before serving aboard a naval vessel as a communications and interpretation officer.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Severe weather brought by the landfall of Tropical Storm Senyar disrupted 23 inbound flights at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) between 10 p.m. on Thursday and 3 a.m. on Friday, according to Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) chief executive officer Datuk Captain Norazman Mahmud. He said that 17 of the affected flights were international services. Despite the disruptions, air traffic operations remained safe throughout, with controllers applying standard weather-related protocols to maintain aircraft separation and routing in conditions of reduced visibility.

He added that CAAM would continue monitoring the situation as the remnants of Senyar move eastward after crossing the peninsula. Senyar made landfall at around 1 a.m. between Banting in Selangor and Port Dickson in Negri Sembilan before dissipating as it moved inland. On Thursday night, MetMalaysia issued a continuous heavy rain warning for several states, in effect until November 29.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered its forecast for Cambodia’s economic growth to 4.8% in 2025 and 4.0% in 2026, citing volatile exports, declining deposits, and a slowdown in tourism and domestic demand.

According to an IMF press release issued on Tuesday, Cambodia’s economy expanded at a faster pace in 2024, reaching 6.0%, driven by a strong rebound in garment and agricultural exports, as well as a continued recovery in tourism.

This momentum carried into the first half of 2025, with the IMF estimating annual growth at 6.2%. However, the Fund noted that trade tensions, border disputes, and sluggish credit growth have highlighted the economy’s vulnerabilities, with signs of a slowdown emerging in the second half of 2025.

The IMF added that the deceleration—fueled by declining deposits and weaker tourism—is expected to persist. At the same time, tariffs are reducing export earnings, manufacturers are coming under pressure, and inflation is projected to rise slightly in 2025 before easing in 2026.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, has a vast maritime territory that demands strong defense and security measures. One way to enhance its naval capabilities is through the acquisition of an aircraft carrier. This essay discusses the potential benefits of Indonesia possessing such a vessel.

An aircraft carrier would markedly improve Indonesia’s maritime security by serving as a mobile airbase capable of projecting power and protecting territorial waters. With a carrier, the Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL) would be able to patrol and secure strategic sea lanes such as the Malacca Strait and the Sunda Strait, deter piracy and maritime terrorism, respond more quickly to maritime emergencies and natural disasters, and protect Indonesia’s Exclusive Economic Zone along with its natural resources.

An aircraft carrier would also provide TNI-AL with greater flexibility in responding to regional security challenges. It could deploy aircraft to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions, conduct surveillance and reconnaissance operations, support amphibious assaults and other naval activities, and participate in international peacekeeping and coalition missions.

Leo Nirosha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is grappling with a mounting humanitarian crisis as severe weather fueled by Cyclonic Storm “Ditwah” has caused the death toll to rise sharply. The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) reported today that the total number of fatalities linked to the adverse weather conditions since November 16 has reached 56. Alarmingly, 46 of these deaths have occurred within the past 72 hours, underscoring the rapid escalation of the crisis. In addition, 21 people are currently reported missing across the island.

The Department of Meteorology has confirmed that Cyclonic Storm “Ditwah” is centered near latitude 8.1°N and longitude 81.2°E, approximately 50 kilometers south of Trincomalee. The storm is expected to move north-northwestward, continuing to bring heavy rainfall and strong, gusty winds across much of Sri Lanka.

Very strong winds reaching 60 to 70 kilometers per hour, and gusting up to 80 to 90 kilometers per hour, are expected over most parts of the island. Cloudy skies and intermittent heavy showers are also forecast to persist. The Meteorological Department has warned of very heavy rainfall exceeding 200 millimeters in parts of the Northern, North-Central, Central, North-Western, Sabaragamuwa, and Western provinces, and heavy rainfall above 150 millimeters in areas of the Trincomalee, Badulla, Galle, and Matara districts.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

Iran’s foreign minister said that the nuclear issue is not a matter of lacking mediators but of the United States’ behavior. He explained that inspections of undamaged civilian sites are proceeding normally, while damaged sites require new rules. He announced that a prisoner swap with France is in its final stage and could take place by mid-January, depending on decisions by French courts. He added that there are no negotiations with the United States because Washington lacks genuine willingness for fair talks. He denied any Saudi mediation and described the IAEA resolution as political. He also said another Israeli attack on Iran is unlikely and rejected claims that Iran has become weakened in the region.

