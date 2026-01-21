AJA Newsbites – January 21, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

A doctor in his 50s has died after suffering severe financial hardship following the revocation of his medical license. The case has prompted the Jeonnam Medical Association to call for reforms to the current license revocation system.

The doctor lost his license after assisting another physician in opening a clinic, an act deemed a violation of regulations prohibiting the operation of two medical institutions. He neither caused harm to patients nor committed any serious criminal offenses. Nevertheless, his medical license was revoked, and all of his previous earnings were reclaimed.

During the period of license suspension, he operated a small snack shop to support himself. Even after fully paying all fines and completing administrative penalties, his applications to return to medical practice were rejected three times.

The association stated, “Revoking a doctor’s license for mistakes unrelated to medical practice is excessively harsh,” adding that “the punishment far outweighs the nature of the offense.” Police confirmed that the case involved no criminal charges.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), comprising 11 member states, has decided not to send observers to Myanmar’s ongoing three-stage election under military rule and will not endorse the poll, Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said on Tuesday.

Myanmar has been engulfed in conflict since the military staged a coup against a civilian government in 2021. The election, which began in December 2025, has been criticised by the United Nations, several Western countries, and human rights groups as an attempt to legitimise military rule through political proxies—an accusation the junta has denied.

According to media reports, voter turnout was low during the second stage of the election held earlier this month. The military-aligned Union Solidarity and Development Party is currently leading after securing 88 per cent of the contested lower house seats in the first phase of the poll.

Speaking in parliament, Mohamad Hasan said ASEAN had rejected Myanmar’s request to send election observers during the ASEAN leaders’ summit held in Kuala Lumpur in 2025, although some individual member states had chosen to do so independently. “We have said that ASEAN will not send observers, and by virtue of that, we will not certify the poll,” Mohamad said in response to a question from another lawmaker regarding Malaysia’s and ASEAN’s position on the election.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Russian Ambassador to Dhaka Alexander Grigorievich Khojin paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman. In addition, ambassadors from Nordic countries—Sweden, Denmark, and Norway—also met separately with the BNP leader.

The meetings were held at the BNP’s Gulshan office in Dhaka on Tuesday (January 20). BNP leaders briefed reporters following the meetings.

They said that various issues were discussed, including Tarique Rahman’s development-related ideas. The ambassadors also expressed interest in Bangladesh’s national elections scheduled for February 12 and voiced hope that the country would move toward a democratic system.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

The IAEA’s January 2026 Strategic Policy Framework highlights a critical threat in Tajikistan’s Sughd region, where approximately 55 million tons of radioactive waste are stored in 10 aging tailings dumps. Spanning 170 hectares and containing radioactivity exceeding 6,500 curies, these Soviet-era sites near Istiklol and Adrasman remain stable only as long as their containment structures hold. Erosion or landslides could trigger a catastrophic release, contaminating surrounding soil and water systems.

Although cleanup and remediation efforts have been extended through 2030, a significant funding gap remains. Of the €210 million required for remediation projects across Central Asia, only €113 million has been secured to date. The IAEA warns that without an additional €100 million from international donors, including the EBRD, several essential safety projects will remain stalled. Tajikistan has called on the international community to close this gap, stressing that securing these high-risk sites is crucial for long-term regional radiation safety.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text an