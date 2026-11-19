AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea holds its College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), known as Suneung, on November 19, with 551,864 applicants. Introduced in 1993, the examination plays a decisive role in university admissions, assessing Korean, mathematics, English, history and other subjects.

Just one day before the exam, authorities restricted personal writing instruments to black pencils to prevent AI-assisted cheating. Schools must provide other supplies, including erasers and correction tape. Additional measures involving smart glasses, clothing inspections, emergency alerts and rewards for reporting cheating sparked criticism. Teachers and students complained that abrupt changes created unnecessary confusion. The government defended its efforts to protect fairness, but education groups questioned its preparation and timing.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Thailand and Cambodia will hold the third meeting with the Conciliation Commission under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in Kuala Lumpur from November 24 to 27, Thailand’s Foreign Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the meeting organised by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) would build on discussions held during the second meeting in The Hague, the Netherlands, particularly regarding the technical aspects of maritime delimitation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, who is also Thailand’s Agent, will lead the Thai delegation, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Pakorn Nilprapunt, who will serve as an adviser, the ministry said in a statement on November 18.

Thailand’s delegation will also include Director-General of the Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs Songchai Chaipatiyut, who will serve as Deputy Agent, as well as officials from the Foreign Ministry and technical experts from relevant agencies. The ministry added that Thailand, as a state party to UNCLOS, stood ready to continue cooperating with and supporting the work of the Conciliation Commission.

The first meeting of the Conciliation Commission was held in Singapore from September 14 to 16, during which both countries adopted the Terms of Appointment and Rules of Procedure to establish the framework for the commission’s work and subsequent proceedings. The second meeting in The Hague last October focused on the presentation of viewpoints and technical information concerning maritime delimitation, with Thailand providing relevant technical details to the commission.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has renewed his call for Thailand to urgently resume joint land border survey and demarcation efforts through the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC).

While expressing gratitude to summit leaders for supporting a peaceful, law-based resolution, Hun Manet emphasized that although armed clashes ended nearly a year ago, an undefined border remains the root cause of the dispute. Minister Delegate Jean-François Tan relayed the Prime Minister’s message at a press conference at Techo International Airport on Tuesday night, following the delegation’s return from the 21st East Asia Summit in Manila, Philippines.

Tan noted that Cambodia’s proposal aligns with bilateral agreements, specifically the Kuala Lumpur Declaration of October 26, 2025, and the Joint Statement of December 27, 2025. Completing the JBC demarcation process is seen as essential to resolving the issue peacefully under international law and securing long-term stability between the neighbors.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Turkmenistan and Pakistan held a meeting of their Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Islamabad on November 17, focusing on trade, investment and regional connectivity. The talks were co-chaired by Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

Energy cooperation was a key topic, particularly the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline and electricity supplies along the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan route. The sides also discussed transport corridors linking Central and South Asia, as well as cooperation in industry, agriculture, IT, healthcare, education and tourism. The parties agreed to strengthen the legal framework for economic cooperation and signed a memorandum on tourism.

Despite these initiatives, bilateral trade declined by 56% in the first nine months of 2026. Pakistan remains an important potential transit route for Turkmenistan to reach Arabian Sea ports.

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