AJA Newsbites – July 16, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Writer and public intellectual Yoo Si-min has drawn attention after publicly criticising President Lee Jae-myung’s leadership and the relationship between the ruling party and the administration. In recent media appearances, Yoo argued that the Democratic Party should not become dependent on a single leader, and questioned some personnel appointments and policy decisions.

His remarks have triggered criticism from conservative circles, which argue that he should first reflect on his own role after actively supporting Lee during the presidential campaign. Others, however, view his comments as a legitimate example of internal criticism within a democratic system.

The debate has expanded beyond current politics into a broader question: how much responsibility should influential commentators and public intellectuals bear when the leaders they supported later face criticism over their performance?

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Ambassador to South Korea Khuon Phonrattanak met with Dr. Park Sang-young, Executive Director of the Korea-Mekong Water Center at Korea Water Corporation (K-Water), to discuss projects implemented in Cambodia through South Korea’s Official Development Assistance (ODA).

The meeting took place on Tuesday, July 14, at the Cambodian Embassy in Seoul, and focused on projects contributing to the development of irrigation infrastructure and water resource management across several Cambodian provinces.

Ambassador Khuon thanked K-Water for its cooperation and continued support for Cambodia’s water resource development projects, describing them as important for the country’s key sectors and improving the livelihoods of Cambodian citizens. He said the Embassy looks forward to continuing its support for K-Water’s activities in Cambodia, and expressed gratitude to Dr. Park for the invitation to attend the 4th Mekong-Korea International Water Forum, scheduled for late 2026.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Two of the 12 allegedly missing Pakistani youths have safely reached the Pakistani Embassy in Tehran and have been identified as Talha and Shahzad, both from the Paseen village area of Lahore, according to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials.

Cases have been registered based on applications from the affected families, and special investigative teams have been formed to arrest the suspects. Of the 12 missing youths, seven are from Lahore. Initial investigations revealed that human traffickers transported the youths to Iran via Balochistan, with promises of onward passage to Italy via Turkey. The traffickers initially collected a few thousand dollars, with the remainder to be paid upon arrival in Europe. Upon reaching Iran, the youths were taken hostage at an unknown location, and a ransom of $6,000 (about 8.96 million won) per person was demanded from their families.

FIA officials said all available resources are being deployed to recover the remaining missing youths, with continuous contact maintained with Iranian authorities and raids being conducted at traffickers’ hideouts across Pakistan.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Uzbekistan has ranked first among Central Asian countries in terms of the cost of AI-95 gasoline. According to GlobalPetrolPrices, the average price of one litre of AI-95 gasoline in Uzbekistan reached $1.34 as of July 13 — below the global average of $1.47 per litre, but significantly higher than in other countries of the region and the CIS.

By comparison, gasoline costs $1.016 per litre in Kyrgyzstan, $0.687 in Kazakhstan, $0.43 in Turkmenistan, $0.924 in Russia, and $0.936 in Belarus. Globally, the lowest fuel prices were recorded in Libya, Iran, and Venezuela, while Hong Kong reported the highest at $4.062 per litre. Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan recently introduced a complete ban on fuel exports to protect domestic market stability.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260716 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN