AJA Newsbites – April 23, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Cho Pil-je, widely known as the “father of coffee mix,” has passed away at the age of 101.

Born in 1925 in Haman, South Korea, he graduated from Seoul National University and built a long career in industry. In 1974, he joined Dongsuh Foods, where he played a key role in modernizing Korea’s coffee market. In 1976, he led the development of the world’s first all-in-one coffee mix, combining coffee and creamer in a single product—transforming how Koreans enjoyed coffee at home and in the workplace. He later contributed to the development of Maxim coffee, a freeze-dried coffee designed to preserve aroma.

Through innovation and mass production, he made coffee more convenient and affordable for millions. His funeral service will be held in Seoul on April 23.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

A total of 114 undocumented migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Indonesia, and China were detained during an integrated enforcement operation at a hydropower project site in Dabong on Monday.

State Immigration Deputy Director Nik Akhtarulhaq Nik Abdul Rahman said those detained were suspected of committing various immigration offences, including entering the country without valid documents. The operation, conducted jointly by the Immigration Department and several state enforcement agencies, aimed to curb the presence of illegal foreign workers in the area. Agencies involved included the police, the Labour Department, the Occupational Safety and Health Department, and the State National Registration Department.

“The operation, which began at 5pm, involved 65 enforcement officers from the State Immigration Department and 56 personnel from other agencies. Our intelligence indicated that many foreign nationals working and residing at the project site were suspected of not possessing valid documents or passes,” he said.

Akhtarulhaq added that the 114 detainees were among 311 foreigners screened during the operation. All detainees were taken to the Kelantan Immigration Complex for further investigation and are being probed under Section 6(1)(c) and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Minister of Labor and Vocational Training and the Director General of Korea International Cooperation Agency in Cambodia have signed the minutes of discussion in Phnom Penh for the “Project to Develop Skilled Labor to Meet Industrial Demands in Cambodia.”

The signing, held on Monday afternoon, aims to enhance the skills of Cambodia’s workforce to better meet labor market demands in both Cambodia and the Republic of Korea. The project will strengthen the capacity of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) system at three institutions: the National Polytechnic Institute of Cambodia, Preah Kosom Polytechnic Institute, and the Industrial Technical Institute.

Scheduled for implementation from 2026 to 2030, the project includes key initiatives such as expanding access to TVET training, raising public awareness of vocational education, and strengthening support systems for learners. According to Cambodia’s Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training, the initiative will also enhance the capacity of selected TVET institutions in line with domestic and international labor market needs.

The project focuses on establishing cooperation mechanisms between industry and educational institutions, regularly updating labor market data, developing demand-driven curricula and teaching materials, improving the technical and instructional capabilities of TVET instructors, and modernizing training facilities for practical application.

Leo Nirosha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is intensifying its crackdown on illicit financial flows, significantly strengthening its Targeted Financial Sanctions (TFS) framework to align with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1373 and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards.

The Ministry of Defence announced that once individuals or entities are designated through an official government gazette, legally binding asset-freezing orders take immediate effect. These measures restrict the use, transfer, or sale of all assets, including bank accounts, real estate, jewelry, and vehicles.

To enhance transparency for international financial monitors, the government has launched a dedicated portal to publish such designations. By centralizing oversight under the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Defence, Sri Lanka aims to safeguard its financial system from concealed, terror-linked transactions.

These measures signal a strong commitment to regional stability and international compliance, reinforcing the country’s position as a secure environment for global investment and trade.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Brent Christensen, the U.S. Ambassador to Bangladesh, has described the recent trade agreement between the two countries as “historic.”

In a video message marking his first 100 days in Dhaka on April 22, Christensen said Donald Trump has outlined a clear roadmap to elevate U.S.–Bangladesh relations, adding that efforts are underway to translate that vision into reality.

He expressed strong optimism about expanding bilateral ties, deeper economic cooperation, and the long-term prospects of the partnership between the two countries.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

The Pakistan Navy has successfully conducted a test-fire of its indigenously developed air-to-surface cruise missile, “Taimoor.”

The test demonstrated operational readiness and the capability to strike maritime targets with high precision. Launched from the air, the missile accurately hit its designated sea-based target. Officials said the successful test validates the Navy’s ability to detect and engage maritime threats at extended ranges and neutralize them effectively. The firing of the “Taimoor” missile is seen as a significant enhancement of Pakistan’s national defense capabilities.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

The presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan outlined national environmental achievements and regional initiatives at the Regional Environmental Summit, which opened in Astana on April 22.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan has restored saiga antelope populations and doubled the number of snow leopards to 190, while planting 1.5 billion trees. He also invited international partners to join the International Fund for Rare Species Conservation.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that temperatures in Central Asia are rising at twice the global average. He said Uzbekistan has planted 1 billion trees, achieved a 30% share of green energy, and reduced emissions by 35% ahead of schedule. He proposed the creation of a “Clean Air Central Asia” consortium and a regional Green Trade Corridor.

President Sadyr Japarov called for the establishment of an economic compensation mechanism for water services. He noted that Kyrgyzstan produces around 50 billion cubic meters of water annually but uses only 12 billion, while facing disproportionate climate impacts despite contributing just 0.03% of global emissions. All three leaders emphasized that cross-border cooperation, access to climate financing, and sustainable development are essential for the region’s future.

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