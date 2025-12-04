AJA Newsbites – December 4, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

A special counsel team investigating Kim Keon-hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk-yeol, requested a 15-year prison sentence and a 2 billion won fine in her first-trial hearing on December 3. Prosecutors argued that Kim violated the Capital Markets Act, Political Funds Act, and anti-bribery laws, stating that she had “stood above the law for years.” Kim is charged in connection with the Deutsche Motors stock-manipulation case, receiving polling data free of charge ahead of the 2022 election, and accepting luxury goods from the Unification Church. Her defense rejected all charges, arguing there is no evidence of direct involvement and claiming the gifts were “ceremonial.” In her final statement, Kim apologized for “causing public concern.” The court will deliver its verdict on January 28.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will undertake a working visit to Singapore on 4 December 2025 to participate in the 12th Malaysia–Singapore Leaders’ Retreat, the highest-level platform for both countries to assess the overall state of bilateral relations. According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Retreat enables both leaders to review progress in key areas of cooperation, address emerging regional and international issues, and explore new opportunities to further strengthen the Malaysia–Singapore partnership. “The delegation will include Cabinet Ministers and senior Malaysian officials, as well as the Premier of Sarawak and the Chief Minister of Johor. “During the Retreat, the Prime Minister and his Singaporean counterpart will witness the exchange of two Memorandums of Understanding and one Agreement, underscoring the expanding breadth of bilateral cooperation,” the statement said. The statement added that a Leaders’ Joint Statement will be issued at the conclusion of the meeting, marking another milestone in a relationship defined by close neighbourliness, shared prosperity, and deep economic integration—particularly as both countries commemorate 60 years of diplomatic relations.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Approximately USD 7,320 million in investment was recorded in 2025 for 3,503 construction projects with a total floor area of more than 18 million square meters—an increase of 68.89% compared to the same period last year, which saw USD 4,334 million and 2,622 projects. According to data obtained Monday from the Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction, the issuance of construction permits at the ministerial level reached 521 projects, covering more than 17 million square meters of floor area, with an estimated investment capital of approximately USD 6,740 million. This represents a 73.70% increase compared to 2024, which recorded USD 3,880 million and 293 projects. Meanwhile, construction permits issued at the capital and provincial levels amounted to 2,982 projects, with an estimated investment capital of around USD 579 million—an increase of 27.93% compared to 2024, which had USD 453 million and 2,329 projects. From the start of implementation in 2000 to 2025, a total of 72,820 construction permits have been issued nationwide, with an estimated investment value of approximately USD 87,696 million. According to the report, this sector has played an important role in national reconstruction and development, as well as in supporting the growth of both household and national economies.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehar has announced that the 35th National Games 2025 will be held in Karachi, Sindh, from December 6 to 13, after an 18-year gap. He appealed to the public to help make the event a success. He stated that it is a matter of pride for Sindh to host the National Games after such a long period. A total of 11,000 athletes from across the country will participate, and the Chief Guest for the opening ceremony will be the Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.He informed that a musical program will be held at the National Stadium Karachi from 6 PM to 9 PM on December 6 as part of the opening ceremony. Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehar added that Sindh secured first place in the previous National Games held in Balochistan, and he hopes that once again the province’s young athletes will achieve the Number One position in Sindh.

