AJA Newsbites – April 5, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea’s alleged “Telegram drug kingpin,” Park Wang-yeol, 47, is currently under detention following his extradition from the Philippines on charges of drug use, smuggling, and distribution.

Authorities say he trafficked approximately 17.7 kilograms of narcotics, including methamphetamine, between 2019 and 2024, generating an estimated 13.1 billion won in illicit profits. A drug test confirmed methamphetamine use prior to his arrest.

The case has been transferred to a joint government task force for an expanded investigation into his network. Observers have noted his subdued appearance in court, raising the possibility of withdrawal symptoms.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has confirmed that Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari will act on his behalf for Malaysia’s humanitarian mission to Gaza, citing the complex negotiations involved. The decision was deemed necessary given the scale of the operation, which entails transporting large containers and extensive coordination with the Egyptian government and military.

“Given the magnitude of the operation and the need for multiple negotiations, I have decided not to send officials directly. Instead, a senior government representative is needed to facilitate the process,” the Tambun MP told reporters after launching the Madani Rakyat Programme at Bulatan Sultan Azlan Shah in Ipoh on Saturday.

Anwar, who also serves as Finance Minister, added that Amirudin’s role would be to streamline discussions and ensure smooth operations, particularly in light of the severe hardships faced by the people of Gaza. “The challenges endured by the people in Gaza are immense. Datuk Seri Amirudin has been tasked to represent us in negotiations and help ease these difficulties,” he said.

On Friday, the Selangor Menteri Besar’s Office confirmed that Amirudin had been entrusted by Anwar to lead both the Malaysian Emergency Assistance Mission and the Global Sumud Flotilla 2.0 delegation. The mission will deliver 374 tonnes of humanitarian aid in 30 containers to help alleviate the suffering of Palestinians facing increasingly dire conditions. Organised by the Malaysian Islamic Organisations Consultative Council (Mapim), the delegation is scheduled to depart tomorrow (Sunday).

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The Royal Government of Cambodia, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has once again formally protested against Thailand’s unlawful actions in areas occupied within Cambodia’s Chouk Chey Village in Banteay Meanchey Province and at the O Smach International Border Gate in Oddar Meanchey Province.

In a press release on Friday, the Ministry stated that on March 31 and April 2, the Thai military led groups of Thai citizens to conduct land ownership verification activities along the border in Chouk Chey. The Cambodian government said these actions amount “to an unlawful attempt to create a fait accompli and prejudge the outcome of the ongoing demarcation work to be completed by the Joint Boundary Commission of both countries in this border segment.”

On April 2, approximately 70 Thai military personnel, accompanied by two armoured vehicles, were deployed at the O Smach International Border Gate, where they installed additional barbed wire. The Ministry added that heavy machinery was also used to carry out land clearing activities near Boundary Pillar No. 2 (Present) in Along Veng District, Oddar Meanchey Province. It stressed that such “activities cannot be regarded as defensive in nature, nor can they be considered in compliance with the Joint Statement of the 3rd Special Border Committee meeting held on December 27 last year.”

The Ministry affirmed that Cambodia remains firmly committed to seeking an amicable resolution to all boundary disputes with Thailand, as with all its neighbours, through peaceful means in accordance with international law, while maintaining its principled position that borders must not be changed by force.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260405 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN