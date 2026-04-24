AJA Newsbites – April 24, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Labor unions at Samsung Electronics staged the largest rally in the company’s history on April 23 at its Pyeongtaek campus, demanding the removal of bonus caps.

A joint labor body representing three unions said about 39,000 workers participated—roughly one-third of the company’s 120,000 employees. The unions are calling for 15% of operating profit to be allocated to bonuses without a ceiling. Analysts estimate Samsung’s 2026 operating profit at around KRW 300 trillion, which would translate into potential bonus payouts of up to KRW 45 trillion under the proposal.

If negotiations fail, the unions plan to launch an 18-day general strike starting May 21. Markets are closely monitoring the dispute, as any prolonged strike could disrupt semiconductor production and impact global supply chains.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Mohd Yusoff Mamat, police chief of Kelantan, said two vehicles belonging to the state welfare department that were stolen on April 12 were smuggled into Thailand via the Golok River.

He said a Toyota Fortuner and a Mitsubishi Triton were driven across the river through a border area shortly after being stolen. “The suspects took advantage of shallow river conditions caused by the dry spell to move the vehicles into the neighbouring country,” he said at a press conference on Thursday, dismissing claims that the vehicles had exited through legal entry points or Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complexes. “CCTV footage showed no sign of the vehicles passing through any ICQS checkpoints,” he added.

Thai authorities have since recovered one of the vehicles, the Toyota Fortuner, which is currently undergoing forensic examination. Malaysian police have submitted a formal request to facilitate its return, while efforts continue to locate the second vehicle.

According to reports, the vehicles were stolen during a robbery at a state welfare department office on April 12. A group of masked men armed with knives fled with the two four-wheel-drive vehicles after tying up a security guard on duty. The recovered Toyota Fortuner was found abandoned in Waeng sub-district, about 22 kilometers from the Kelantan border.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Two senior Chinese leaders have expressed support for Cambodia’s military sector, promoting cooperation and modernization efforts aimed at strengthening the country’s defense foundation across maritime, land, and air domains.

According to a statement from Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence posted on its official Facebook page on Wednesday, the remarks were made during the first “2+2” Strategic Dialogue Mechanism involving the foreign and defense ministers of both countries. The two sides agreed to enhance high-level strategic communication and deepen political trust.

“This meeting further advances bilateral relations as comprehensive strategic partners and ironclad friends committed to building a Cambodia–China community with a shared future in the new era,” the statement said. It added that Cambodia remains committed to expanding cooperation across all sectors while firmly adhering to the One-China principle.

Wang Yi and Dong Jun arrived in Phnom Penh on Wednesday as part of a regional tour that also includes Thailand and Myanmar from April 22 to 26. During their visit, they also met with Hun Sen and Hun Manet.

Leo Nirosha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

Vijitha Herath and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi held a high-level telephone conversation to discuss regional security and bilateral cooperation.

According to the Iranian Embassy in Colombo, Araghchi expressed gratitude for Sri Lanka’s assistance in rescuing sailors from the IRIS Dena. He also thanked the Sri Lankan government for facilitating the repatriation of the remains of Iranian naval personnel following the recent maritime incident.

During the call, Araghchi condemned the United States and Israel for what he described as “unprecedented war crimes” related to the attack on the vessel. He said Iran would pursue all legal and political avenues to ensure accountability under the Geneva Conventions.

Despite the focus on the naval incident, both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening diplomatic relations and closely monitoring developments across the Indian Ocean region.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

SUPARCO, Pakistan’s national space agency, has achieved a major milestone in its human spaceflight program, with two astronaut candidates selected for China’s space program. The candidates, Khurram Daud and Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, have departed for China to undergo advanced training ahead of future missions. The Prime Minister praised the achievement as a significant step forward in Pakistan’s space research efforts and highlighted the longstanding partnership between Pakistan and China.

This development marks a key milestone in Pakistan’s space exploration journey, placing it among a limited group of countries participating in human spaceflight programs. The country is preparing to join a mission to the China Space Station, expected by the end of 2026. A Pakistani astronaut is set to serve as a payload specialist on a Shenzhou mission.

During the mission, the astronaut will conduct scientific experiments in microgravity across fields such as material science, fluid physics, life sciences, and biotechnology. Researchers say the findings could contribute to addressing climate change, improving food security, and advancing industrial innovation.

Established in 1961 in Karachi, SUPARCO has played a central role in Pakistan’s research on the upper atmosphere and space science.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Turkmenistan is advocating a comprehensive, environmentally focused approach to cooperation in the Caspian Sea, said Myrat Atajanov at a regional summit in Astana.

Atajanov said Ashgabat promotes biodiversity protection, sustainable resource management, and emergency prevention, while also facilitating dialogue on maritime safety, scientific research, and anti-poaching efforts.

He highlighted Turkmenistan’s role in hosting early Caspian summits that helped shape regional cooperation, and announced plans to hold the second Caspian Environmental Forum in the Avaza tourist zone later this year. The forum will focus on key challenges, including declining sea levels. United Nations representatives stressed the need for coordinated regional action. The Astana summit is being held from April 22 to 24, with participation from governments and international organizations.

The Caspian Sea has experienced a significant drop in water levels over the past decade, raising concerns over its impact on shipping as well as biodiversity conservation.

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