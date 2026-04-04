AJA Newsbites – April 4, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea is tightening rules to curb “medical overuse,” raising out-of-pocket costs for patients who excessively visit hospitals.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare announced a revision that requires patients exceeding 300 outpatient visits per year to pay 90% of additional medical costs, lowering the threshold from the current 365 visits. As of 2024, about 8,460 patients exceeded 300 visits, costing the national health insurance system approximately 81 billion won.

Exceptions will apply to vulnerable groups, including children, pregnant women, and patients with severe illnesses. The government also plans to introduce a real-time monitoring system to track excessive medical use.

In addition, the deadline for employers to submit salary data for annual insurance settlement will be extended to March 31, and installment payment conditions for additional premiums will be eased to reduce financial burdens on workers.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Angelina Jolie, a Hollywood star, on Thursday visited a high school in Battambang province’s Samlot district to better understand the progress of local students, particularly those staying in school dormitories that she has supported.

Jolie first arrived in Cambodia in 2000 while filming Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, a globally successful movie that introduced Angkor Wat to wider Western audiences, and since then her connection to the Kingdom has deepened, where she obtained Khmer citizenship in 2025.

According to a report from the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, Jolie’s ties to Cambodia deepened when she adopted her son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, in 2002, and she established the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation in 2006 in Samlot district, where she also has a residence. The Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation focuses on environmental conservation, wildlife protection, public health, and improving local livelihoods.

Jolie has remained actively engaged in humanitarian efforts in Cambodia over the years, and in 2023 she also revealed that she had considered settling in the country, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport said.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

The body of a Bangladeshi national killed by missile debris fired at Bahrain has arrived in Dhaka.

The body of the Bangladeshi national, SM Tarek Ali, arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital on Friday (April 3) evening. The body was handed over to his relatives by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Tarek Ali’s body was sent to Bangladesh on a special flight of Gulf Air at the initiative of the Bangladesh Embassy in Bahrain.

It is worth noting that Tarek Ali was killed in an Iranian missile attack in Bahrain on March 2.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Delegations from Central Asian countries expressed concern over the strikes on Iranian territory during a meeting of the Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), held in Tashkent under Pakistan’s chairmanship.

Participants, including Russia, China, India, Iran, and Central Asian states, stated that the use of force in international disputes is unacceptable and threatens regional and global stability. The countries reaffirmed their commitment to the principles of the United Nations Charter, emphasizing dialogue, sovereignty, and restraint to prevent further escalation around Iran.The meeting also focused on security risks from extremist groups in Afghanistan and Syria, as well as coordination in combating terrorism, extremism, and separatism.

Experts note that the SCO is increasingly positioning itself as a platform for diplomacy and collective security amid global instability.

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