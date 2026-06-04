AJA Newsbites – June 4, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

An unprecedented ballot shortage disrupted voting at several polling stations during South Korea’s 9th nationwide local elections on June 3, temporarily suspending voting in parts of Seoul, Incheon, and Hwaseong. The People Power Party claimed shortages affected 17 polling stations, leaving some voters waiting for hours while others abandoned voting altogether, and called for a halt to vote counting and a rerun of the Seoul election.

The National Election Commission apologised, explaining that turnout — provisionally estimated at 61 percent — exceeded expectations and exhausted prepared ballots. However, the commission said the incident does not constitute legal grounds for postponing or rerunning the election, and that the ongoing vote count cannot be suspended. It pledged a full investigation and preventive measures after counting concludes, but the incident has already raised serious questions about election management and the protection of voters’ rights.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Member countries of the Greater Mekong Sub-region (GMS) — Cambodia, China, Laos, Vietnam, and Myanmar — held a Discussion Forum on the Campaign Against Fake News in Phnom Penh on Tuesday, June 2, under the theme “Building Regional Trust, Digital Resilience, and Responsible Information Sharing.”

The forum, attended by approximately 250 participants, was supported by the Special Fund for Mekong-Lancang Cooperation from China through the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia, and coordinated by Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Participants exchanged experiences on the types of fake news spreading across the region, as well as challenges in combating it. Discussions also covered mechanisms to promote information, media, and digital literacy among GMS populations, and the roles of journalists, media organisations, and social media users in preventing and countering misinformation.

The forum addressed strategic measures to strengthen regional cooperation against fake news, disinformation, and misinformation, which are increasingly posing significant risks both regionally and globally.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

The Indonesian government aims to install 100 gigawatts (GW) of solar power capacity by 2029, with an initial phase targeting 17 GW. Approximately 24,000 hectares of land in Java have already been identified for development.

The initiative presents significant opportunities for renewable energy developers, solar panel manufacturers, and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractors. Land availability and regulatory certainty are expected to be the key factors determining the programme’s success.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

A mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping across at least 45 districts of Bangladesh, including the capital Dhaka, with the Meteorological Department warning the conditions may persist through Thursday.

Officials said the heat wave is currently affecting Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barisal, and Dhaka divisions, with parts of Chittagong division also impacted. Experts warn the heat wave may continue for at least two more days. While rainfall is expected in some areas, temperatures are unlikely to drop significantly in the short term.

Although some districts may see slight relief from Thursday, residents have been enduring sweltering conditions since early morning for more than a week, with the heat disrupting both daily life and sleep at night. Agricultural workers are among the worst affected, and officials describe public life as being in a state of near suffocation due to the intense heat.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired an important meeting to review sectoral reforms and policy initiatives aimed at promoting investment, industrial development, and overall economic growth.

The meeting reviewed progress on electric vehicle policy, alternative energy, and sectoral reforms, with an emphasis on boosting exports. Various ministries and relevant institutions provided detailed briefings on ongoing and proposed policy measures.

Sharif stated that promoting industry and commerce and attracting foreign investment are essential for the sustainable development of the national economy. He said the government’s priority is to formulate effective policies to increase domestic production, expand exports, and drive economic activity. The Prime Minister directed that reforms across industry, trade, and the economy be designed with long-term economic benefits and public welfare in mind.

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