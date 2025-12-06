AJA Newsbites – December 6, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea has been drawn into Group A of the 2026 FIFA North and Central America World Cup alongside Mexico, South Africa, and the winner of Europe’s Playoff Group D. At the draw ceremony in Washington, D.C., NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal picked South Korea first from Pot 2, while MLB star Aaron Judge later added South Africa to the group. The final place will go to the team that advances from the European playoff featuring the Czech Republic, Ireland, Denmark, and North Macedonia. Mexico enters as the highest-ranked team in Group A, followed by South Korea at 22nd. Analysts note that Korea avoided several top-tier opponents and landed in a relatively balanced group. Hong Myung-bo was appointed Honorary Ambassador of AJA in 2008.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Human Resources Ministry should implement a fair and predictable labour policy to address the challenges faced by businesses applying for foreign worker quotas, said the Association of Employment Agencies Malaysia (Papa). Papa noted that many companies are still struggling to meet the accommodation requirements mandated under Act 446, and obtaining the necessary Section 60K supporting letters continues to pose a major challenge. “Since October 2025, we have received numerous inquiries from various industries regarding the foreign worker application process and the difficulties encountered. Many companies are unable to meet accommodation requirements or obtain Section 60K letters. Furthermore, interview officers are not approving quotas in accordance with the established ratios,” the association said in a statement. According to Papa, restrictions on foreign workers in the construction and manufacturing sectors — with only limited exceptions — have made the application process even more challenging. “The government’s freeze on foreign worker applications in March 2023, followed by the reopening in October 2025, has created significant uncertainty and operational difficulties for businesses, as the requirements have been inconsistent and frequently revised. “Accommodation shortages remain a pressing issue, as many states no longer allow low-cost, affordable, or public housing (PPR) to be used for workers, while Centralised Labour Quarters (CLQ) and Temporary Labour Quarters (TLQ) remain limited, particularly in the Klang Valley,” the association added.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Up to USD 9.5 billion in investment for 609 projects—an increase of 57 percent—was approved by the Investment Committee of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) during the first 11 months of 2025. Investment capital rose by approximately USD 3 billion, or about 47 percent, compared to the same period in 2024, when only 389 investment projects with a total capital of around USD 6.5 billion were registered. According to a CDC press release issued on Friday, the Cambodia Investment Committee approved a total of 34 investment projects in November 2025, with an estimated investment capital of approximately USD 262 million and the potential to create around 24,000 jobs. Of these projects, 22 are located outside special economic zones with investment capital of about USD 196 million, while 12 are located within special economic zones with a total investment of approximately USD 66 million, the press release stated.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan have signed a memorandum on mutual electricity supplies aimed at alleviating Kyrgyzstan’s seasonal power shortages. The agreement, formalized on December 4 in Islamabad, envisions Kyrgyzstan exporting surplus hydropower to Pakistan in the summer, while Pakistan will return an equivalent volume of electricity during the winter months. The arrangement will operate through the CASA-1000 project, which is gaining renewed momentum after years of delay. In addition to the energy exchange, Kyrgyzstan plans to attract Pakistani engineers and technical specialists to support domestic energy and infrastructure projects. The Kyrgyz Ministry of Energy has noted a significant shortage of qualified personnel, while Pakistan has strong expertise in hydropower construction. Both countries also agreed to expand cooperation in renewable energy, including wind and solar development, and to introduce modern engineering solutions to improve system reliability. Experts view the memorandum as an important step toward long-term energy modernization and deeper regional cooperation. President Sadyr Japarov concluded his state visit to Pakistan and returned to Bishkek on December 4.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.