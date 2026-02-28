Pakistan Destroys 89 Afghan Taliban Posts, 135 Tanks

By Nasir Aijaz,

The AsiaN Representative

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army destroyed several Afghan Taliban positions, including the Afghan Golf and Delta posts in the Zaoba sector, as part of ongoing retaliatory action along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, local media reported quoting the security sources early on Saturday.

“According to officials, the “New Afghan 8” post was also destroyed, forcing enemy personnel to flee. An Afghan Taliban vehicle was targeted near the South Complex in the same area,” a report said.

Security sources said positions at the Ariana Complex, Dabgai check post, Afghan police headquarters, and Zakarkhel post were struck during the operation.

Moreover, the Afghan Taliban’s Kandaksy post in the Chitral sector was severely damaged, while the Khyber post was also destroyed, and enemy positions suffered heavy damage, according to the report.

Afghan Taliban’s Omari camp and a post in the Noshki sector were also heavily damaged, they said, adding that Taliban forces also suffered significant losses in the response.

Officials claimed Pakistani forces compelled Afghan Taliban personnel to abandon their check posts and retreat.

They added that the action would continue until its objectives were achieved, stressing that the armed forces were responding across all fronts to safeguard national security.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar shared an update on Operation ‘Ghazab lil-Haq’, stating that 297 Afghan Taliban regime personnel have been killed, while more than 450 others are injured.

In a post on X, he said that 89 Afghan Taliban posts have been destroyed and 18 have been captured, while 135 Afghan Taliban regime tanks and armored vehicles have been destroyed.

“29 locations across Afghanistan effectively targeted by air,” he added.

Pakistan Prime Minister’s spokesperson for Foreign Media, Mosharraf Zaidi, said that the Afghan Taliban authorities had allowed militant groups to operate from their soil by providing what he described as safe havens.

Talking to the foreign media, he argued that the alleged patronage of such groups by Taliban leadership constituted a breach of commitments made under the Doha Agreement.

Zaidi maintained that Pakistan’s actions are focused squarely on protecting its citizens and safeguarding national defense. He said the Taliban leadership had failed to exercise effective control over armed factions operating within Afghanistan.

In Islamabad, the authorities have placed law enforcement on heightened alert on Saturday as the Pak-Afghan border situation worsened. The leave for senior police officers has been cancelled with immediate effect, according to a notification issued late night.

All supervisory officers have been directed to report back to duty without delay, according to the official notification. Previously approved leave has also been withdrawn as part of precautionary security measures, it added.