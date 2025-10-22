AJA Newsbites – October 22, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Ten additional suspects extradited from Cambodia have been arrested, bringing the total number of individuals detained in connection with local crimes to 58. The Uijeongbu District Court issued arrest warrants on October 21, citing concerns over flight risk.

The suspects are accused of taking part in a “romance scam” telecom fraud scheme that operated out of Cambodia between March and April. Of the 15 individuals recently extradited, police sought arrest warrants for 11, while three were released due to minor involvement. One individual had already been detained by the Busan District Prosecutors’ Office on separate charges.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen has called on citizens not to take an extreme stance against Thai products. Instead, he urged the public to allow sellers to continue their business so they can recover their investment. For those who can afford it, he suggested purchasing the remaining goods to use as animal feed rather than burning them.

Hun Sen stated that if people choose not to consume the products, it would be better for animals to eat them than to destroy or burn them. He noted that nearly 99 percent of Cambodians, both inside the country and abroad, are already boycotting Thai goods.

He expressed support for the continued sale of existing Thai products but strongly opposed the import of new ones. He warned against misleading consumers by labeling newly imported goods as old stock and advised buyers to check whether products are genuinely old or new, as all goods come with expiration dates.

Hun Sen emphasized the importance of producing and supporting local goods to help Cambodia’s economic growth. He also called on citizens to join the government in promoting the country’s morality, decency, virtue, and national dignity.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Uzbekistan and South Korea have begun construction of a multispecialty adult medical center in Tashkent. The $149.8 million project is supported by Korea Eximbank and the Economic Development Cooperation Fund. A contract was signed between Uzbekistan’s Health Minister Asilbek Khudayarov and South Korea’s Kyeryong consortium, officially launching the construction.

The Level Four hospital will house 300 beds and is expected to create over 700 jobs. Approximately 130 Uzbek doctors will receive training in South Korea, while 32 Korean medical professionals will be dispatched to work in Uzbekistan. The center is expected to handle up to 8,500 high-tech operations annually in fields such as cardiology, neurosurgery, transplantation, and rehabilitation.

In 2020, the Economic Development Cooperation Fund also supported the construction of the National Pediatric Medical Center, which remains a unique facility in Central Asia for its medical capabilities.

