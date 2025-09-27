AJA Newsbites – September 27, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Jung Hee-sook, 54, widely known as Korea’s “Queen of Decluttering,” has transformed over 5,000 homes in the past 13 years. For her, organizing is not just about putting things in order—it’s about bringing balance back to one’s life. A cleared dining table can rekindle family conversations, and a reorganized closet can lift emotional weight.

In recent years, more seniors have turned to her, hoping to live more lightly and avoid leaving behind clutter for their children. Jung emphasizes the importance of taking action now, rather than delaying. By cutting back on unnecessary consumption and taking small steps, both homes and lives can be transformed.

To Jung, decluttering is not just about changing spaces—it’s about changing people. Ultimately, it becomes a powerful way to expand one’s happiness.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) has paused its voyage to Gaza after one of its main vessels sustained irreparable damage, said Tuan Asri Tuan Hussein in an interview with Bulletin TV3.

Tuan Asri, who is onboard the civilian fleet, stated that volunteers from the damaged boat will be transferred to other vessels — a process that could take some time. “I don’t know how long it will take,” he added.

“The ‘family boat’—one of our primary vessels—suffered irreparable damage. The incident occurred in Tunisian waters on September 9, 2025, when a fire broke out and damaged the main deck of the Portuguese-flagged ship. The damage remains unfixable,” he explained.

However, in a series of Instagram videos, the GSF claimed the fire was caused by an “incendiary device,” which the crew managed to extinguish.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan made a powerful impression at the 30th Busan International Film Festival (September 17–26), Asia’s largest and most prestigious film event. Kurak, directed by Erke Zhumakmatova and Emil Atageldiev, took home two major awards: the Bangladesh July Memorial Prize and the Kim Jiseok Award.

Kyrgyz participation extended beyond Kurak. Samara Sagynbaeva’s Danger Bell was screened in the festival’s “Wide Angle” section. Tomiris Orozoeva joined the Busan Asian Film School with her project In the Desert of Time, and Dastan Zhapar Ryskeldi presented his film Stumbling Like a Child at the Asian Project Market.

In addition, the Bishkek International Film Festival—partnering with Busan’s Asian Vision competition—awarded a special prize to Indonesian director Reza Rahadian for Sitting in Embraces. This dynamic and diverse presence marked a significant boost for Kyrgyz cinema on the global stage.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

At the 30th Busan International Film Festival, Black Rabbit, White Rabbit, directed by Shahram Mokri, was awarded the Asian Cinema Vision Award in the competitive “Vision” section. The film had its world premiere at the festival, with the award presented by the India Film Festival.

A co-production between Tajikistan and the United Arab Emirates, the film is also set to compete in the main section of the 69th London Film Festival, joining nine other international titles.

Black Rabbit, White Rabbit follows the story of a woman who, after a car accident, begins to perceive a shift in her reality, creating a mysterious and surreal atmosphere.

Shot entirely in Tajikistan, the film features a cast from Iran and Tajikistan and is spoken in Persian, Tajik, and Russian. The main cast includes Babak Karimi, Hasti Mahmayi, Kubriya Dilobova, and Bijan Davlyatov, with a supporting ensemble. International distribution is managed by DreamLab, led by Nasrin Mirshab.

