Photo of Pooneh Nedai Pooneh Nedai27 November, 2025
Iranian sculptor Yasmin Sinai

By Pooneh Nedai

TEHRAN:

This is my latest poem while I watched Yasmin Sinai’s latest artwork. Yasmin Sinai is an Iranian famous sculptor living in Emirates. The paper mâché art work of Sinai will be exhibited in Shiraz, Iran, very soon:

The word that sprouted

from my mind

lived there

and turned to ash.

This is how the world has always been –

to understand itself,

it asks words from us.

But I lived

Latest self portait by: Yasmin Sinai

my heart:

in chains,

in the narrowness of the body.

Pass a little more gently,

O green blood!

To circle this world

I still need one word:

“Witnessing.”

