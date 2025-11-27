By Pooneh Nedai
TEHRAN:
This is my latest poem while I watched Yasmin Sinai’s latest artwork. Yasmin Sinai is an Iranian famous sculptor living in Emirates. The paper mâché art work of Sinai will be exhibited in Shiraz, Iran, very soon:
The word that sprouted
from my mind
lived there
and turned to ash.
This is how the world has always been –
to understand itself,
it asks words from us.
But I lived
my heart:
in chains,
in the narrowness of the body.
Pass a little more gently,
O green blood!
To circle this world
I still need one word:
“Witnessing.”