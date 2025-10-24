KCF Appoints Kang Seok-Jae, Vice President of Asia Journalist Association, as Foundation Advisor

By Habib Toumi

PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA: The Korea Culture Foundation (KCF, Chairman Kim Joon-il) has announced that it appointed Kang Seok-jae, vice president of the Asia Journalist Association, as a KCF goodwill ambassador and advisor at its Pyeongtaek office on October 21, 2025.

Kang, who also serves as president of the Seoul Hangung Association and senior consultant to World Taekwondo (WT), is a prominent cultural figure actively engaged in international cultural exchange and character education based on Taekwondo. He is recognized for successfully promoting Korean tradition and spirit globally.

During the appointment ceremony, Advisor Kang stated, “I deeply resonate with the spirit and values of Korean culture pursued by KCF, and I was moved by its philosophy, leading me to decide to walk this path together.”

Immediately following the ceremony, a KCF seminar was held, where in-depth discussions took place regarding the intrinsic value of Korean culture and its role in the world.

KCF Chairman Kim Joon-il, said at the seminar, “The essence of Korean culture lies in mutual respect, communal solidarity, the aesthetics of consideration, and the spirit of human-centered harmony and coexistence. The reason we want to share these values with the world is not to claim superiority over or competence against other cultures, but from the desire to know and enjoy good things together, hoping for humanity’s civilization to move toward a better direction.”

In response, Advisor Kang shared, “Through the KCF-WT Taekwondo Cares program, I experienced firsthand the profound impact of the ‘value of sharing and growth’ while sharing the Hongik Ingan (devotion to the welfare of humanity) spirit of Taekwondo with orphans in developing countries. I felt that the cultural spirit KCF conveys is in alignment with Taekwondo’s emphasis on character, and I look forward to widely promoting those values together.”

A former reporter for The Korea Herald, Advisor Kang also serves as vice president of GCS International and a director of the International Center for Korean Culture (ICKC).

KCF plans to continuously pursue cultural exchange projects in collaboration with experts from various fields, aiming to enable global citizens to resonate with the essential values and philosophy of Korean culture.