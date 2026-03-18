AJA Newsbites – March 18, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

North Korea has drawn attention after unveiling a humanoid robot believed to be domestically developed.

The pro-Pyongyang newspaper Choson Sinbo introduced educational robots named “Dojeon” and “Suje,” developed by Pyongyang University of Education, and released photos of a female-shaped robot dressed in a traditional Korean hanbok.

The robot was reportedly seen at a polling station during the recent Supreme People’s Assembly election, where it guided voters through the voting procedure. The scene gained international attention after the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang shared photos on Telegram, describing the robot as a young woman in traditional dress welcoming voters and providing instructions.

North Korean media stated that the robots assist teachers, answer students’ questions, and support home-based learning for children. Analysts note that it remains unclear whether the robot is fully functional; however, the display suggests that Pyongyang is seeking to expand the use of robotics in education, propaganda, and public events.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

As Muslims around the world prepare to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, Israeli occupation forces have kept the gates of Masjid al-Aqsa closed, denying the right to worship at Islam’s third holiest site through the final days of Ramadan and into Eid.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that Israel’s actions have no legitimate basis in law, morality, or any sincere conception of human dignity.

“The continued closure of al-Aqsa is indefensible and a clear violation of international law. Its persistence reflects a level of impunity that has only grown over time. “Malaysia calls for the gates of Al-Aqsa to be opened immediately. We urge every government with genuine influence in this matter to move beyond statements and apply real pressure to secure its immediate reopening.

“To all Palestinian Muslims observing Eid under these conditions: your faith, your patience, and your perseverance are seen. You do not stand alone, as Malaysians will continue to speak where we must and act where we can,” Anwar said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Miss Cambodia Sydney Marith has been crowned Miss Planet International (MPI) 2025 following the final competition among more than 30 nations around the world.

This major beauty pageant, featuring contestants from 35 countries, was organized in collaboration with the Miss Planet International organization and Cambodia’s Ministry of Tourism, and the winner was announced on Sunday evening.

The competitors represented Algeria, Australia, Bangladesh, Benin, Cambodia, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, France, Guatemala, Haiti, Hmong, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mexico, New Zealand, Panama, Poland, Riviera Maya, Russia, Slovenia, Suriname, Sweden, Timor-Leste, and the United States. MPI is a globally recognized international beauty pageant that promotes environmental awareness, cultural diversity, and women’s empowerment.

According to Cambodia’s Ministry of Tourism, the pageant brings together contestants from around the world to showcase their beauty, talent, and commitment to environmental sustainability. Through the event, the MPI 2025 pageant is expected to contribute to promoting Cambodia’s tourism sector, attracting greater global attention, and highlighting Cambodia as a truly safe and peaceful travel destination.

Leo Nirsha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

In response to escalating fuel supply challenges linked to conflicts in the Middle East, the Sri Lankan government has declared every Wednesday a public holiday for state employees, schools, and universities, effective March 18, 2026.

Commissioner General of Essential Services, Prabath Chandrakeerthi, clarified that while essential sectors such as healthcare, ports, and customs will remain operational, other departments are required to reduce physical attendance. Private institutions have also been urged to adopt similar measures. To further conserve energy, all government events have been suspended, and universities have been authorized to resume lectures via Zoom.

Despite maintaining a one-month fuel reserve and expecting four incoming tankers, authorities have acknowledged technical glitches in the QR code–based rationing system. In a strategic move, the Cabinet has appointed four ministerial committees—overseen by the Prime Minister and key ministers—to manage public services, energy distribution, and social welfare during this period of stabilization.

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