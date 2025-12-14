AJA Newsbites – December 14, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

A plan to revive South Korea’s struggling radio industry was unveiled during a briefing at the presidential office, highlighting the creation of an integrated internet radio application. Lee Sang-hoon, president of the Korea Communications Agency (KCA), said on Dec. 12 that radio in Korea is “effectively on life support,” noting that fragmented, broadcaster-specific apps have proven ineffective in the digital era.

He emphasized that radio should not be dismissed as a legacy medium, but rather redesigned to respond to new media environments. According to the KCA, consensus has been reached through discussions involving the country’s three major telecommunications operators and radio industry stakeholders.

Lee projected that a unified platform could rapidly expand Korea’s radio ecosystem, currently valued at approximately 2.4 trillion won, to as much as 5 trillion won. He cited examples from the United Kingdom and Japan as evidence of the medium’s growth potential.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

ASEAN expresses deep concern and strongly condemns the airstrike on Mrauk-U Hospital in western Rakhine State, Myanmar, on 10 December 2025, which resulted in the deaths of 31 civilians and injured at least 76 others.

In a statement, the ASEAN Chair said that attacks targeting civilians and medical facilities, in violation of international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions of 1949, are unacceptable and inconsistent with the principles enshrined in the ASEAN Charter.

“We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and the affected communities, and wish the injured a speedy recovery. We urge all parties in Myanmar to take concrete action to immediately halt indiscriminate violence, cease targeted attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, exercise utmost restraint, and ensure the protection and safety of all civilians.

“We reiterate our call for the full implementation of an expanded and extended ceasefire throughout Myanmar, as reaffirmed in the ASEAN Leaders’ Statement on an Expanded Ceasefire in Myanmar issued on 26 May 2025,” the statement said.

The statement added that the Five-Point Consensus remains the main reference framework for addressing the political crisis in Myanmar and urged its full implementation to help the people of Myanmar achieve an inclusive and durable peaceful resolution, thereby contributing to peace, security, and stability in the region.

Leo Nirsha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha met with the Mahanayake Theros of the Asgiriya and Malwatte Chapters, the supreme heads of Sri Lanka’s Buddhist clergy, to brief them on India’s disaster relief efforts following Cyclone Ditwah.

Jha outlined India’s ongoing assistance under Operation Sagar Bandhu, which has focused on immediate rescue and relief operations across the devastated regions. Seeking their blessings, the diplomat reaffirmed India’s commitment to the long-term recovery phase. Speaking later, Jha stressed that India stands “ready and willing” to provide comprehensive support. “We are working in a cooperative manner, moving towards the next phase, where we can help rebuild lives and assist with reconstruction and rehabilitation,” he stated.

The diplomatic engagement underscores India’s role as a key regional first responder, highlighting its emphasis on transparency and its efforts to secure the endorsement of influential national leaders for its humanitarian mission.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.