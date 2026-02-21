AJA Newsbites – February 21, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Miho, a 13-year-old Siberian tiger known for her affectionate personality, died on February 19 at Seoul Grand Park in Gwacheon. Park officials described her as a “precious family member” and said she reportedly passed away following a clash with another tiger.

Born in 2013, Miho was a descendant of purebred tigers gifted by Russia to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Korea-Russia diplomatic relations. As a Class I endangered species in Korea, she symbolized conservation efforts and public engagement.

Opened in 1984, Seoul Grand Park is one of Korea’s largest ecological complexes, housing the renowned Seoul Zoo, a botanical garden, and expansive lakeside trails. It attracts millions of visitors each year as a major destination for families and environmental education.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong expressed his gratitude to his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, for a buka puasa (breaking of fast) invitation during his special visit to Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

In an official Facebook post, Wong said, “Terima kasih PM Anwar Ibrahim for the kind invitation to join you for buka puasa in Kuala Lumpur, at the historic Seri Negara.” Wong arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 at 4:05 p.m. for the one-day visit and departed the capital at 11:17 p.m. The two prime ministers met at Seri Negara, where Anwar also hosted a dinner in honour of Wong’s visit.

Wong added, “I deeply appreciate the warm hospitality, and the opportunity for a candid exchange on a wide range of issues. Wishing you and all Malaysians a blessed Ramadan. I look forward to our next meeting.”

Prior to their private meeting, both leaders toured several galleries at the historic landmark, including the Ruang Merdeka: Galeri Khazanah. Singapore is Malaysia’s neighbour and a key partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The two countries maintain close and extensive relations across various sectors. Singapore is also Malaysia’s second largest trading partner, with total trade amounting to RM402.35 billion (US$93.97 billion) in 2025, an increase of 1.5 per cent compared with 2024.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has assured Ambassador Jamieson Greer, the United States Trade Representative, that Cambodia will continue working diligently to complete the necessary steps to promote the full implementation of the bilateral trade agreement between the two countries for their mutual benefit.

According to a message posted on Hun Manet’s Facebook page on Thursday, U.S.-Cambodia bilateral trade increased by nearly 29% in 2025 compared to 2024. U.S. investment in Cambodia also rose significantly, reflecting growing trust in cooperation between the two nations.

During their meeting in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Ambassador Greer highly praised Cambodia’s efforts to promote the steady growth of U.S.-Cambodia bilateral relations, particularly in the trade sector. Both the Cambodian prime minister and the U.S. trade representative expressed optimism that, through continued joint efforts, Cambodia-U.S. relations will further improve — especially in expanding bilateral trade and increasing U.S. investment in Cambodia.

The two sides also discussed potential areas to strengthen relations and cooperation to ensure the best interests of both countries, as well as ways to address outstanding issues that require joint action to further expand bilateral trade and U.S. investment in Cambodia.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim telephoned the newly elected Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman, to extend his greetings and congratulations.

He called the head of the Bangladesh government on Friday afternoon, February 20. According to the Prime Minister’s Press Wing, during the telephone conversation, the Malaysian Prime Minister expressed his interest in working closely with Bangladesh on various bilateral issues. The two leaders also exchanged greetings during the call.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman thanked Anwar Ibrahim for his greetings and expressed his determination to work shoulder to shoulder with Malaysia in advancing the development and prosperity of both countries.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Speaking in Washington at the inaugural meeting of the Peace Council, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the new body reflects “new realities” by strengthening existing multilateral efforts. He argued that the current moment calls for “decisive and pragmatic action” to build durable peace through practical, targeted measures, rather than through “endless conferences” and wishful resolutions.

Tokayev stated that U.S. President Donald Trump’s “clear vision” and forward-looking approach to global peace and stability motivated Kazakhstan to join the council. He emphasized that lasting peace must be based on concrete steps and proposed creating a Peace Council award bearing President Trump’s name.

Tokayev also offered Kazakhstan’s participation in rebuilding Gaza through reputable international companies, covering infrastructure, housing, schools, and hospitals. He pledged humanitarian wheat aid, 500 scholarships for Palestinian students over five years, digital-government expertise, and the possible provision of medical units, observers, and hosting of international meetings.

