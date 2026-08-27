AJA Newsbites – August 27, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea’s Navy and Agency for Defense Development conducted maritime trials of a domestically developed medium-size kamikaze drone aboard the amphibious assault ship Marado on August 25, but both launches failed. The drones were intended to strike an unmanned target vessel about two kilometres away, but the first crashed into the sea two seconds after launch and the second after four seconds. The system had reportedly completed around 30 land-based tests without major problems. Officials said misalignment between the aircraft and launcher in the maritime environment may have contributed, though further analysis is needed. Each prototype reportedly costs around 800 million won. Drone-related spending accounts for only 178 billion won, or 0.27 percent, of South Korea’s 2026 defence budget, prompting calls to accelerate drone development as unmanned weapons reshape modern warfare.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Nepal’s Tourism Board said 17 Malaysians were among 291 foreign nationals reported missing after floods hit Rasuwa district on August 26. The missing Malaysians were travelling with Fishtail Tours and Travels. At least 291 foreigners and 93 Nepalese were uncontactable, with police and tour operators trying to locate them.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry said the Malaysian Embassy in Kathmandu had received reports that 11 Malaysian nationals in Rasuwa district lost contact following the floods. The loss of contact was believed to have been caused by severe disruptions to communication and electricity networks. “The search and rescue teams currently being deployed by the Nepalese government are working to locate the affected Malaysians and ascertain their safety,” the ministry said, as reported by Bernama.

The Bhote Koshi River flood swept away villages and destroyed roads, buildings and hydropower projects in the Rasuwagadhi-Timure area. Other missing foreigners include 142 Indians, 12 British citizens, four South Africans and three US citizens.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia and UNICEF are reaffirming their long-standing partnership to protect and support the well-being of Cambodian children.

During a meeting in Phnom Penh on August 25, Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn welcomed the newly appointed UNICEF Representative in Cambodia, Maha Damaj. The discussions centred on implementing UNICEF’s 2024–2028 country programme, which prioritises health and nutrition, quality education and inclusive services, child protection systems, water, sanitation and hygiene, and child-sensitive public finance.

Both sides committed to strengthening bilateral cooperation, mobilising sustainable resources, and enhancing human resource development to ensure a resilient and brighter future for children across Cambodia.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

At least 14 newborns were killed after a fire broke out in the nursery of the gynaecology ward at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad on the morning of August 26.

According to PIMS officials, the nursery housed 16 newborns at the time of the incident, of whom only one was rescued. Rescue sources said the fire started at 6:45am after an air-conditioning compressor exploded inside the nursery on the third floor of the Mother and Child Centre. The district administration confirmed that 14 children were completely burnt in the fire. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered an immediate investigation and called for strict action against those found responsible.

Bishnu Prasad Gautam, Asia Journalist Association, Nepal

Hundreds of people were killed when a flash flood devastated settlements in northern Nepal on August 26. Hundreds of others, including scores of security personnel, have gone missing in the sudden flood that hit Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts.

According to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister, 157 bodies had been recovered as of Wednesday night. Some 391 foreign tourists and 93 Nepali pilgrims went missing. The foreigners and Nepali nationals were on their way to Kailash Mansarovar in Tibet and Gosainkunda in Rasuwa. An avalanche triggered by an earthquake is assumed to have caused the devastating flood in the Bhotekoshi River, which enters Nepal from Tibet, Foreign Affairs Minister Sishir Khanal informed Parliament.

Dozens of employees, some of them Korean nationals, working at local hydropower projects also went missing. Settlements including Trishuli, Bidur, Betrawati and Timure were washed away, causing massive damage to buildings, banks, bridges and schools. The flood swept away 19 bridges, nine banks and 18 schools. Power supply and communication services were completely disrupted in Rasuwa and Nuwakot.

The government deployed 15 helicopters for rescue operations, and 114 people were rescued and taken to hospitals by Wednesday evening, government spokesperson Sasmit Pokharel said. The flood also swept away all customs offices on both sides of the Nepal-China border.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Bangladesh and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) have signed a $13 million grant agreement to develop artificial intelligence experts and establish an AI hub in Dhaka.

The Record of Discussion and Terms of Reference for the project, titled “Fostering Innovative Technology Experts with a Focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Bangladesh,” were signed on August 25. The project will run from 2026 to 2029.

KOICA said the project aims to develop AI knowledge and skills among technology professionals in Bangladesh, strengthen industry-academia collaboration, and encourage AI-based solutions to address local and national challenges. The initiative will also seek to improve employment opportunities for Bangladeshi professionals at home and abroad, especially in South Korea, through advanced technical training and industry-focused capacity development.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Singapore Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s official visit to Kazakhstan from August 24 to 27, his first trip to Central Asia, has focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in technology, infrastructure and sustainable development. On August 26, Lee held talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and was awarded the Order of Dostyk, First Class.

Kazakhstan and Singapore signed two agreements covering sustainable water resource management, water treatment and digitalisation, as well as the digital integration of the Middle Corridor, including digital trade, logistics and supply-chain management. Singapore and KazAID also plan a joint training programme in Astana for up to 30 Central Asian civil servants in artificial intelligence, digital development and STEM.

The agreements could strengthen Kazakhstan’s transit competitiveness between China and Europe while supporting more efficient water management. The visit also opens broader opportunities for Central Asia–Southeast Asia cooperation, particularly ahead of Singapore’s ASEAN chairmanship in 2027.

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