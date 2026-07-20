AJA Newsbites – July 20, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Director Na Hong-jin’s latest film Hope has surpassed two million admissions just five days after its release, setting this year’s fastest box-office record in South Korea. The country’s first rural creature feature stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, and Jung Ho-yeon alongside international actors Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander.

Many viewers have praised its stunning visuals, intense action, and blockbuster-scale production, calling it unlike any previous Korean film. Others, however, criticise its fragmented storytelling, ambiguous ending, and lack of explanation about the mysterious creatures, leaving audiences with more questions than answers. Film critics suggest that this sharp divide in audience reactions has actually fuelled curiosity, encouraging more people to visit cinemas. Whether Hope can sustain its remarkable momentum is now one of Korea’s biggest box-office stories.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Regional security, the Middle East conflict, and food security will be among the key agendas at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Manila, the Philippines, running from Monday, July 20, to July 22, 2026.

Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said ministers will discuss tensions in the South China Sea, the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, and the ongoing killing of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, which has now spread to southern Lebanon.

“There are all sorts of problems on which ASEAN needs to take a position so that the turmoil in the world today can be brought to an end. Although the wars may be far away, their impact on Malaysia is significant. We also want to discuss how to achieve ASEAN food security,” he told reporters, as quoted by Bernama.

On food security, Mohamad said ASEAN’s rice security is particularly important given the region’s dietary reliance on rice. He said the meeting would focus on identifying which member states can produce rice and which can contribute other food products, with each country’s strengths to be harnessed collectively to ensure regional food supply security.

He added that the development of the ASEAN Power Grid would also feature as a key agenda item, including efforts to expand electricity supply-sharing from producer countries such as Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia to other member states including Malaysia. Such cooperation, he said, is vital to leverage each member state’s strengths while strengthening ASEAN’s economic resilience and energy security.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

The High Commission of India organised “Shravan Sandhya” (Monsoon Musical Evening) in Dhaka on July 18, bringing together music, poetry, and the thoughts of Rabindranath Tagore in celebration of the monsoon season.

The event was held at the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre in the presence of prominent cultural personalities and diplomats. Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi expressed his commitment to deepening cultural ties between Bangladesh and India. Performers captivated the audience with Rabindra Sangeet — the songs of Tagore — as well as raga-based classical music, creating an atmosphere that blended literary and musical traditions.

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