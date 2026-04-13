AJA Newsbites – April 13, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Jeff Robinson, Australian Ambassador to South Korea, said in an April 9 interview with Yonhap News Agency that international trust is key as South Korea considers acquiring nuclear-powered submarines, expressing Australia’s willingness to cooperate.

He emphasized that Seoul’s decision reflects its strategic environment and should not be viewed critically. Australia is also pursuing nuclear-powered submarines under the AUKUS framework and has been working with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to ensure transparency.

Robinson described South Korea as an important partner in AUKUS “Pillar 2” cooperation. He also welcomed the participation of Korean firms in Australia’s defense sector and highlighted the expansion of bilateral ties. Regarding regional tensions, including the Strait of Hormuz, he said both countries are exploring joint responses while strengthening cooperation in LNG, energy, and critical minerals.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet said that Cambodia strongly hopes the Joint Boundary Commissions of both Cambodia and Thailand can promptly and sincerely begin implementing agreed measures, as outlined in Point 3 of the Joint Statement, in order to properly and clearly demarcate the border between the two countries in a peaceful manner.

“Both sides agree that all arrangements under this Joint Statement are without prejudice to the border demarcation and the international boundary between the two countries. Both sides agree to refer the matter to the Joint Boundary Commission to resume, at the earliest, survey and demarcation work in accordance with existing agreements to achieve lasting peace along the border,” Hun Manet wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday night.

“Both sides agree to utilize the Joint Boundary Commission’s existing mechanisms to ensure the safety and security of the joint survey teams on the ground, including protection from landmines. Both sides also agree that the Commission will give top priority to immediate survey and demarcation work in affected border areas where civilians reside,” he added.

The Prime Minister affirmed that the Joint Statement would serve as a foundation for lasting peace, allowing people living along the shared border to coexist peacefully, adding that “Cambodia is fully ready.”

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Legendary singer and the “queen of Indian music,” Asha Bhosle, has reportedly passed away.

Indian media reported that the artist was rushed to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday night due to heart and respiratory complications. She passed away there on Sunday morning at the age of 92.

It is known that Asha Bhosle had family ties to Comilla, a city in eastern Bangladesh. Legendary composer Sachin Dev Burman was her father-in-law, and renowned Indian music director Rahul Dev Burman (R.D. Burman) was her husband. Local elders said that after her marriage, Asha and Rahul would occasionally stay at the family house in Comilla.

Fans and music lovers paid tribute to the iconic artist, saying that her songs would continue to bring joy, compassion, and love to generations to come. They added that she would live on forever in the hearts of the people.

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