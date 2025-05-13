Uzbek President delivers historic speech in native language at the 2023 UN General Assembly

Asia Journalist Association (AJA), founded in 2004, is an international journalist association that operates under the motto of “One Line of Truth through Sweat and Blood” with the goal of fair reporting, protecting freedom of the press, and developing journalism. To commemorate its 20th anniversary, AJA is sharing special feature articles that look back on the association’s 20-year history and key events within the last 20 years in AJA member countries. THE AsiaN, an outlet based on the AJA network, is reporting 10 special articles marking the 20th anniversary of the founding of AJA every Tuesday and Friday starting April 15, 2025. – Editor’s note

Contributors for AJA Central Asia : Kuban Abdymen (Kyrgyzstan), Alpomish Mashrabkhonov (Uzbekistan), Abdul Manan (Indonesia), Khatuna Chapichadze (Georgia)

Alpomish Mashrabkhonov graduated from the National University of Uzbekistan in 2021. From 2019 to 2025, he worked as a translator, journalist, and deputy editor-in-chief at the National News Agency of Uzbekistan (UzA). He is currently serving as a chief specialist at the National Center of Legal Information “Adolat.” Alpomish Mashrabkhonov has been a member of Asia Journalist Association (AJA) since 2024.

Power transition in 2016

Islam Karimov, the First President and founder of independent Uzbekistan. Under his leadership, the foundations of modern statehood were laid, stability was maintained, and the modernization of the economy began.

Uzbekistan’s international ties were strengthened, and the principle “From a strong state to a strong civil society” was consistently implemented.

The country faced a crucial transitional period following Karimov’s passing in September 2016. Presidential elections were held on December 4. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, previously the Prime Minister, was elected President with around 88% of the votes and he continued the course towards stability and reforms.

President Mirziyoyev initiated widespread reforms based on the Action Strategy for the five priority areas of the country’s development for 2017-2021.

The transformations aimed at economic liberalization, fostering friendly relations with neighboring countries, and strengthening human rights.

Abolition of forced labor in 2022

The International Labour Organization (ILO) confirmed that Uzbekistan had successfully eliminated child and forced labor in the cotton sector, a significant milestone in the country’s commitment to human rights and social justice.

The government introduced and enforced a series of legislative measures to prohibit forced and child labor explicitly. These included stricter penalties for violations and enhanced worker protections.

Uzbekistan, in cooperation with organizations such as the ILO and the World Bank, implemented a robust monitoring system to oversee the cotton harvest. This system included both government inspectors and independent monitors from civil society, ensuring compliance across regions.

Nationwide campaigns were launched to educate the public about the legal rights of workers and the prohibitions against forced labor. This helped change societal attitudes and empowered workers to refuse forced labor practices. The government also invested in the mechanization of the cotton industry, reducing reliance on manual labor. Economic incentives were provided to farmers to adopt more sustainable and ethical practices.

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Photo : AP/Yonhap)



Historical speech at the UNGA in 2023

On April 30, Uzbekistan held a constitutional referendum to strengthen the constitutional foundations of building a new Uzbekistan.

The amendments to the constitution prioritized the interests of the individual based on the idea of “In the name of human honor and dignity”. This contributed to an increase in the proportion of women in government bodies: 30% of seats in the Legislative Chamber of Parliament are now held by women, demonstrating progress in gender equality.

Following the new constitutional framework, Uzbekistan continued to implement a series of reforms aimed at economic and social modernization.

On September 23, 2023, President Mirziyoyev in the UN General Assembly session delivered a speech in the Uzbek language for the first time. This speech that emphasized the importance of cultural uniqueness and the language also illustrated Uzbekistan’s efforts to present itself on the international stage as a modern and responsible global participant, aligning with the spirit of the new Constitution, which advocates for greater openness and cultural pride.

The decision to speak in Uzbek was not only symbolic but also a powerful statement of Uzbekistan’s sovereignty and its aspirations to engage with the world while cherishing its rich heritage.

This event marked a new chapter in Uzbekistan’s diplomatic relations, showcasing its commitment to both national values and international collaboration.

(To be continued)

Related Articles : Asia Journalist Association 20th anniversary special feature articles – THE AsiaN

AJA born of a meeting of minds – THE AsiaN

AJA and My Seven Sojourns in Korea – THE AsiaN

“A bridge connecting Asia and the world, AJA’s journey is ongoing” – THE AsiaN

AJA: An Open Community Beyond Borders and Cultures – THE AsiaN

More freedom and movements towards greater democracy in Malaysia – THE AsiaN

Cambodia Hosts First-Ever Regional Games in History – THE AsiaN

The rise and fall of fighting corruption in Indonesia – THE AsiaN

Political instability brought about by the first political revolution – THE AsiaN