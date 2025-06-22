Iranian Nobel Peace Prize Winner Shirin Ebadi: What’s Most Needed Now is a Complete Cessation of Nuclear Enrichment and an Immediate Ceasefire

Attorney Shirin Ebadi during her visit to Woljeongsa Temple in Pyeongchang-gun, Gangwon-do on the afternoon of December 13, 2022. At the time, Shirin Ebadi attended the ‘World Summit of Nobel Peace Prize Laureates’ held in Pyeongchang along with Kailash Satyarthi and Rima Bowe.

By Lee Sang-ki

AsiaN reporter, former president of the Journalists Association of Korea

SEOUL: AsiaN interviewed Shirin Ebadi, the Iranian human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate. Currently living in exile in London, Ebadi stressed that “the most urgent need right now is the complete halt of uranium enrichment and the establishment of peace between Iran and Israel.” The interview was conducted via email on June 19–20.

Q. Following the Israeli airstrikes, cities such as Tehran have suffered severe damage to critical infrastructure, resulting in civilian casualties, water shortages, fuel crises, and communication blackouts. As a leading human rights advocate, what do you believe should be the Iranian government’s top priority in response?

A. In my view, the most urgent measure is to completely shut down Iran’s uranium enrichment program. For over twenty years, enormous resources have been spent on enrichment, and according to the Islamic Republic itself, a significant stockpile of 60-percent centrifuges already exists. Now is the time to stop everything and establish a ceasefire and peace.

Q. Many Iranians see this war as an extension of the “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement. How do you think this conflict will affect Iran’s ongoing democracy and civil society movements?

A. Civil society opposes both war and any military attack on Iran because war destroys all of the country’s infrastructure.

Q. Numerous Nobel laureates and global figures have called for a halt to nuclear development and an end to the war. Do you believe such collective international pressure can meaningfully influence the Iranian regime or alter the course of this conflict?

A. I sincerely hope it will have an impact.

Q. You have previously warned that wartime conditions could be used as a pretext for intensified domestic repression. Do you see signs of this happening now? What are your main concerns, and what actions do you believe are necessary?

A. Unfortunately, my warning has proven accurate. There have been numerous arrests, and the government has banned the publication of any images or statements related to the war. Several journalists and citizens who posted or shared such content have already been detained. Moreover, the authorities have declared that anyone arrested as a “spy” will face immediate field trials and punishment.

Q. Many innocent civilians have lost their lives in this war. As a human rights defender, what message would you like to share in memory of these victims?

A. I express my deepest sympathy to the families of all civilians—both Iranian and Israeli—who have lost their lives in this conflict. I truly hope this war ends as soon as possible.

Q. The U.S. appears to be using both diplomatic and coercive measures, while Iran maintains a hardline stance. Meanwhile, ordinary citizens are suffering the most. What role should the international community and civil society play in this situation?

A. I appeal to the international community, especially the United Nations, to use every possible means to bring this war—which threatens civilian lives—to an end as soon as possible.

Q. Regardless of how this conflict concludes, do you see any possibility for long-term improvement in Iran’s relations with Israel and the United States? If so, what changes would be necessary?

A. Since the establishment of the Islamic Republic in 1979, its declared foreign policy has been the destruction of Israel and hostility toward the United States. This policy is the root cause of today’s situation. Peace between Iran, Israel, and the U.S. is possible only if the Islamic Republic completely changes its foreign policy and commits to building friendly relations with all nations based on a balanced approach.

Q. Finally, what message would you like to convey to young human rights defenders in Korea and around the world at this critical time?

A. My heartfelt plea is to support Iran’s civil society and amplify the voice of “No to War.” We, the people of Iran, sincerely wish for this war to end as soon as possible.

Shirin Ebadi: A Tireless Voice for Human Rights, Even in Exile

Shirin Ebadi is an Iranian human rights lawyer, former judge, and recipient of the 2003 Nobel Peace Prize. Born in Hamadan, Iran, in 1947, she became one of the country’s first female judges but was removed from her post after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Despite being dismissed, she continued to defend the rights of women, children, and political prisoners under Iran’s repressive regime. Her courageous work earned her global recognition, yet she faced death threats and was eventually forced into exile. Since 2009, Ebadi has lived in London, where she remains a strong advocate for human rights in Iran and the wider Middle East. In June, she sent an open letter to UNICEF condemning Iran’s execution of minors and forced child labor, urging international action. She continues to support the “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement, calling for restored civil liberties, the rule of law, and lasting peace for the Iranian people.