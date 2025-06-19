Overnight Lifestyle Changes in Iran

By Pooneh Nadai – Iran

TEHRAN: In the battle between light and darkness, light prevails.

Until just a week ago, we Iranians were carrying on with our lives despite the heavy U.S. sanctions. It was difficult, but we kept going.

The Collapse of a Simple Dream

A week ago, after a brief respite from the pressures of daily life, I planned to wear a new outfit, visit one of Tehran’s popular cafés, order a coffee, and write a fresh poem in my poetry notebook. I wanted to relax a little and continue living under the shadow of sanctions.

But who knows what tomorrow brings? Overnight, Israel attacked Tehran and Iran. In my sleep, I heard the sound of several explosions near my home. Even without checking the news, I guessed that our land had come under attack.

Seeing Loved Ones Again

Like some other Tehran residents, my family and I have remained in the city. Each morning when I step out to buy necessities and feed the cats, I look at my parents’ faces twice—because I don’t know if I’ll return home…

When I feed the cats at my office, I pet and kiss them twice before leaving—because I don’t know if I’ll see them again.

The Heavy Feeling of Violation

Life under the shadow of war is a bit easier for the generation of Iranians who endured the eight-year Iran-Iraq war.

But what never becomes normal is the feeling of violation—of land, of home. Accepting an invasion of our homeland is never easy, even for Iranians who have been living abroad for years.

The Media War

The physical conflict between Iran and Israel has many dimensions. A psychological atmosphere is being created to instill fear in people about an uncertain future, which is clearly visible these days.

Civilian Casualties

Although Israel’s attack was targeted, some civilians have been killed. Even the life of one Iranian soldier is precious simply because they are Iranian.

Solidarity Among the People

Young people who have remained in Tehran are calling for solidarity and volunteering to help the elderly and the sick.

Pet owners have stayed in the city because they cannot abandon their animals. They are also helping feed the many stray animals, now hungry and neglected.

In smaller towns, many families have opened their doors to travelers who have fled the capital and are without shelter.

At the same time, in cities receiving large numbers of displaced people, there is crowding and rushes for bread and food.

Pooneh pondering the overnight changes in Iran

Frightened Animals

As air defenses have activated and explosions have followed the Israeli attack, animals have become stressed and anxious.

Stress for the Elderly and the Ill

The elderly and sick are unable to rest due to the sounds of war, and their bodies and nerves are under tremendous strain.

A Sudden Change in Lifestyle

The lifestyle of Iranians has changed overnight. Now they are either fleeing the capital, stocking up on essentials, or simply trying to survive under these circumstances.

Those Who Stayed

Some people—either unable to leave or, like me, believing in defending our land—have stayed in the city. This is why President Trump’s call to evacuate Tehran was not widely embraced.

A massive city like Tehran simply cannot be evacuated. And in wartime, dedicated citizens must remain as a living presence—their existence itself offers spiritual protection and attracts the attention of human rights organizations.