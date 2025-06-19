War and Sympathy!

Military respect by Iran’s national volleyball team at the World Championship

By Alireza Bahrami

Correspondent for AsiaN

TEHRAN: The war situation resulting from the Israeli attack on Iran has reached its sixth day. Seeing the situation in Tehran – the most dangerous and deserted capital in the world these days – has become unbearable for us.

My family has been receiving numerous phone calls these days, from friends and relatives. They constantly encourage us to leave Tehran. But our decision has not changed.

Of course, there are many people whose decision is similar to ours. A campaign has been formed on Instagram to express solidarity with those who have remained in Tehran. However, when I visited the streets of different parts of the city today, it was very deserted. More deserted than during the New Year holidays. Sometimes no cars passed on some streets and even some highways. Many of the parking lots of houses are also empty. In these conditions, the presence of undercover police on the main and side streets is noticeable. So far, no house robberies have been reported.

Most shops and companies are closed, the weekend in Iran starts tomorrow. But some jobs are very active: firefighters, doctors, paramedics, bakers, journalists, gas stations, hypermarkets, etc.

One of the viral photos showed a street sweeper cleaning a street in one of the areas threatened by Israel, while missiles were hitting it.

Two days after the Israeli attack on Iranian television, banks and Iranian television were attacked by cyberattacks. The internet activity of some banks was disrupted for five hours. Also, viewers who received television programs via satellite received a Mossad message on their TV screens. The message called on the people to revolt; to overthrow the Iranian regime. Some analysts described this as a sign that the military operation was not successful.

I spoke to various people today. There is no sign of a desire to protest on the streets. Incidentally, the war situation has increased feelings of national solidarity. These days, Iranian sports teams in world competitions show more respect for the Iranian flag. People help each other through virtual communication. For example, millions of Iranians abroad have lost contact with their families. Some of those who have stayed in Tehran are visiting their elderly parents. A group has also been activated to feed street cats. Shopping in hypermarkets has increased, but store shelves are not empty. People are dividing bread equally among themselves in bakeries.

One video that went viral on Iranian social media today showed a father and his 9-year-old daughter. They were giving cool drinks to drivers waiting in long lines at gas stations in the hot sun. Another viral video showed a traveling musician playing the violin on the street while missiles and air defenses were firing. An old popular song that has upset many.

The prolonged state of war is gradually tiring people. Many are worried that everything will last as long as the pandemic. This is a national nightmare. Because Iranians do not want their country to become like Iraq and Syria.

However, there are also positive signs. Trump continues to speak from a threatening position, but it was announced that the troika of European countries (England, Germany and France) will meet with the Iranian foreign minister on Friday. This meeting will be held with the permission of the United States of America to the European countries. In the meantime, the French president has repeatedly stated his opposition to this war. But the German Chancellor has clearly supported Israel.

This time, the Iranian government is seriously pursuing diplomatic activity at the same time as the war.

A meeting of the United Nations Security Council will also be held on Friday at the request of Iran. Russia, China, Pakistan and Algeria supported Iran’s request.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a threatening tone, advised the United States not to attack Iran’s military and nuclear positions. The Pakistani president also announced a day earlier that he would support Iran in the event of a war. This prompted Donald Trump to contact them. On the one hand, it is said that Trump’s next goal after attacking Iran is to attack Pakistan – under the pretext of Pakistan’s nuclear power. On the other hand, it is said that Pakistan has promised to deliver deadly weapons to Iran if the United States attacks Iran.

An attack on American bases in the region would disrupt the Persian Gulf and oil prices would increase significantly.

On Wednesday, an important letter was also published from the leader of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood to the leader of Iran. Iran’s religious leaders have ideological differences with Egyptian extremists. In this letter, the leader of the Egyptian extremist Muslims announced to the Iranian leader that we can put aside religious differences when necessary. Analysts have interpreted this as meaning that radical Muslims who are skilled in terror operations are ready to support Iran in the event of a war with the United States.

In any case, the war of powers has taken on a special layout, like a chess game. This is for politicians and those in power. But the people are always the main victims of any war. And the selflessness of the people has always been a reality; something that is rarely seen in politicians.

On the sixth day and the night before, most of the Israeli missiles and bombs were for targets in the strip around Tehran and some cities around Tehran. Air defenses were constantly busy and the intensity of the explosions was high.

On the sixth day, of course, some targets were in Tehran. Including the main police headquarters.

After dinner, my wife and I walked around the surrounding streets. The sound of five loud explosions made us return home early, to the children.

The internet is restricted in Iran because the government says we are constantly under cyber-attack.

I am connecting to you through an American VPN!

The VPN that was created to help with the protests in Iran a few years ago.