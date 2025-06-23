War is a Killer!

Shouldn’t we help this child reclaim his dream? This photo, sent by the author Alireza, is published here untrimmed

By Alireza Bahrami

Correspondent for AsiaN

TEHRAN: War kills dreams. In a previous article, I wished I would soon write “the war is over”. A few hours later, when I woke up, Trump had bombed a nuclear facility near Isfahan (central Iran). This probably means the first day of a new era for the region and the world.

Today, someone wrote, the main bomb fell in the middle of our youth and lives.

War kills children. So far, several children and women have been killed in the attacks on Iran. Most of them were asleep. Two 7-year-old children in Tabriz, a city in northwestern Iran, were among the children killed in last night’s attacks on several Iranian cities.

The death of innocence: Alisan and Taha, two seven-year-old children, killed in Israel’s attack on Iran

A few weeks ago, Alisan and Taha celebrated the end of the first grade at school. But, they were robbed of their dreams. They did not reach the second grade.

Today I called a friend of mine at the Mahak Institute. The Mahak Institute is a private charity that treats children with cancer. It is very effective. My friend used to be a journalist. Due to pressure from hardliners in the government, he lost his job and now he works for these children.

He said, the situation is not good at all. Stress is like poison for these children. And the terrible sounds of gunfire at night are very stressful for them and their parents.

War is killing the hope of recovery from children battling cancer

He also said that the war is also making it difficult to have money and access to medicine. We have had to discharge many children. They are now in their homes without the necessary medicine and medical care. My friend was crying when he said this. He said: We have a 24-hour psychologist for the children, but this is not enough.

War kills beauties. Today was the first day of summer. The end of exams and the beginning of summer vacations and trips. But everyone has forgotten.

Mehdi Taremi, Inter Milan’s Iranian forward, was unable to join the Club World Cup

in the U.S. due to flight cancellations caused by the war

Several Iranian footballers who had come home for the end of the league break were unable to travel back to play for their teams in crucial matches due to canceled flights. The most famous of them is Mehdi Taremi, the Inter Milan forward. Inter Milan is currently in the Club World Cup in the United States. Taremi was unable to join the team. Some Iranians in the United States went to the stadium with a flag that had Mehdi Taremi’s image on it. Taremi was absent from the stadium, but his name and memory were there.

War is the killer of all this and all human emotions and abilities. Who likes war?

Some analysts argue that Trump and Netanyahu welcomed war to cover up domestic failures.