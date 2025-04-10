SEOUL: Asia Journalist Association (AJA) is organizing a special feature article to commemorate its 20th anniversary. Founded in 2004, AJA is an international journalist association that operates under the motto of “One Line of Truth through Sweat and Blood” with the goal of fair reporting, protecting freedom of the press, and developing journalism.

Earlier, AJA held an online video conference on November 19th 2024, the 20th anniversary of its founding, to discuss a special feature article to commemorate its 20th anniversary. Accordingly, AJA will report a special feature article that looks back on the association’s 20 years history and key events of 20 years of AJA member countries, which is a collaborative content in Southeast Asia and Central Asia.

The special feature article will be reported through THE AsiaN, an online media outlet based on the AJA network, and the schedule is as follows:

1. AJA’s history

a) April 15 2025: Ivan Lim (Singapore)

b) April 18 2025: Nasir Aijaz (Pakistan)

c) April 22 2025: Gunjeet Sra (India)

d) April 25 2025: Hassan Humeida (Germany)

2. Key events of 20 years of AJA member’s states by region

a) April 29 2025: Southeast Asia 1

b) May 2 2025: Southeast Asia 2

c) May 6 2025: Southeast Asia 3

d) May 9 2025: Central Asia 1

e) May 13 2025: Central Asia 2

f) May 16 2025: Central Asia 3

AJA said, “We were able to look back on the past 20 years with the active participation of the members. We hope that the synergy created through regional collaborative content will expand to the entire association.”