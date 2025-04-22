“A bridge connecting Asia and the world, AJA’s journey is ongoing”

Asia Journalist Association (AJA), founded in 2004, is an international journalist association that operates under the motto of “One Line of Truth through Sweat and Blood” with the goal of fair reporting, protecting freedom of the press, and developing journalism. To commemorate its 20th anniversary, AJA is sharing special feature articles that look back on the association’s 20-year history and key events within the last 20 years in AJA member countries. THE AsiaN, an outlet based on the AJA network, is reporting 10 special articles marking the 20th anniversary of the founding of AJA every Tuesday and Friday starting April 15, 2025. – Editor’s note

Gunjeet Sra started her journalism career in 2008 with India Today. She also headed India Today Woman and it was here that she developed her passion for women’s rights and championed their cause ferociously. After India Today, Sra joined Open Magazine and continued to report on human rights and gender. Sra quit open in 2015 to start her own media agency called sbcltr, as editor-in-chief of sbcltr, she curated stories that were often overlooked and on the presipice of becoming mainstream conversation.

Asia Journalist Association (AJA) was founded in 2004 by Mr. Lee Sang-ki, from the Republic of Korea, who served as its first president. In 2010, the presidency was handed over to Mr. Ivan Lim, from Singapore, marking a new era for the organization.

During the 2010s, AJA expanded its reach by establishing branches in various Asian countries and participating in international media forums.

In today’s globalized world, the importance of Asian voices cannot be overstated. As the world’s most populous and economically dynamic region, Asia plays a critical role in shaping global affairs. However, Asian perspectives and voices are often underrepresented in international media, leading to a lack of understanding and misrepresentation of Asian cultures and issues.

This is where AJA comes in – as a vital bridge between Asian journalists and the global community. By providing a platform for Asian journalists to share their stories and perspectives, AJA helps to promote greater understanding and cooperation between Asia and the rest of the world.

Throughout its history, AJA has worked tirelessly to promote Asian perspectives and voices through its media outlets, events, and forums. From hosting international conferences and award ceremonies to publishing magazines and online news platforms, AJA has consistently strived to amplify Asian voices and promote greater understanding between Asia and the global community.

A representative example is the launch of THE AsiaN and Magazine N. AJA has established a practical platform for sharing articles by Asian journalists.

In 2011, AJA launched THE AsiaN, a media outlet that aimed to promote Asian perspectives and voices. In the same year, AJA organized the first International Journalists Program and attended the ‘Arabs go East’ Forum in Kuwait, where the founding president met with Crown Prince of Kuwait Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. In 2012, THE AsiaN Arabic Edition was launched.

In 2013, Magazine N was launched, and AJA signed an MOU with Iranian Literary Magazine, Shokran. The organization also hosted the ‘Asian Cultural Journalists Forum’ by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. In 2014, the founding president received the “Golden Boat Award” from the Kuwaiti royal family for his contribution to connecting Asia and the Middle East.

In 2016, AJA resumed its offline events, and Mr. Ashraf Dali was inaugurated as the third president. The same year, the former president of Indonesia, Mr. Joko Widodo, received the AJA Award in Korea.

In particular, ‘AJA Award’ has been presented to world-renowned figures such as President Joko Widodo and Academy Award winner Director Bong Joon-ho, which has played a great role in AJA becoming known as an international media organization in Asia.

In 2018, AJA held its General Assembly in March and signed an MOU on Mekong Dialogue in September. The organization also hosted the “Green Asia Forum” sponsored by the Environment Foundation in October. The “AJA Award 2018” was announced in December, honoring notable individuals such as Uzbekistan President Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev and LG Group Chairman Mr. Koo Bon-moo.

In 2022, AJA celebrated the 10th anniversary of “THE AsiaN” with a special forum titled “Next Leadership Toward Active ESG”. The organization also held its regular meeting of board members in August and inaugurated Mr. Koo Bon-hong as the 6th Chairman of the Board in October.

However, as can be inferred from the fact that AJA held its first video conference in July 2020, COVID-19 put the brakes on AJA’s efforts for a while. Nevertheless, AJA picked up its pace again as COVID-19 seemed to be coming to an end and held the Overseas Journalists’ Forum in Busan in November 2022.

In 2023, AJA held its 2nd Forum for Overseas Journalists for Busan Expo 2030 in June. The organization also signed an MOU on “Nationalization, Globalization, and Futureization of Jeju 4.3” with Jeju Special Self-Governing Province in June.

In 2024, AJA hosted the “AJA COMES TO INCHEON” event and issued the Baekryongdo Peace statement in April.

Gunjeet (third from the right in the back row) visited Korea for the first time to attend the AJA General Assembly in March 2017.

The organization also revised its constitution and held its executive committee election in November. Additionally, AJA renewed its official website as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance its online presence.

Throughout its history, AJA has demonstrated its commitment to promoting Asian perspectives and voices, and to bridging the gap between Asian journalists and the global community. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, the importance of organizations like AJA should always be highlighted.

AJA’s journey is still evolving. In order to do this, AJA has recently finished reorganising the association’s constitution and online platform to keep up with the times. Its importance is rooted in the idea of a dynamic Asia, that is ready to break away from neo-colonial perspectives and reclaim its voice and place in the world.

(To be continued)

Related Articles: Asia Journalist Association 20th anniversary special feature articles – THE AsiaN

AJA born of a meeting of minds – THE AsiaN

AJA and My Seven Sojourns in Korea – THE AsiaN