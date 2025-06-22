Trump Claims “Successful US Strike on 3 Iranian Nuclear Sites”

Iran’s Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant is built into a mountainside (Maxar Technologies)

TEHRAN: US President Donald Trump has claimed that American fighter jets bombed three Iranian nuclear sites, heightening global tensions. On the 21st (local time), Trump posted on his social media account ‘Truth Social’, stating, “We have just completed a very successful attack on three of Iran’s nuclear sites — Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan — and all aircraft have exited Iranian airspace and are returning safely.”

Trump added, “A full payload of bombs was dropped on Fordow, the main target, and no other military in the world could have carried out this mission. Now is the time for peace.”

This strike appears to have provided direct US military support for Israel’s ongoing attacks on Iran. It is reported that Trump made the decision after four consecutive days of national security team meetings. Although he had given Iran a final deadline of two weeks on the 19th, the sudden strike was carried out just two days later.

Fox News reported that the US military dropped six bunker-buster bombs on Fordow and launched 30 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the other two facilities. The GBU-57 bunker-buster, weighing about 13.6 tons, is known as a massive bomb capable of destroying deeply buried nuclear facilities without the need for a ground operation.

Reuters confirmed that multiple B-2 stealth bombers were moved from the US base in Guam just before the strike and were directly involved in the operation.

The White House announced that the President will deliver a national address at 10 PM Eastern Time on the 21st (11 AM Korean Time on the 22nd) to outline further measures and the official stance.

Trump emphasized, “This is a historic moment for the United States, Israel, and the world. Iran must now agree to end the war.” CNN reported that Trump stated there are “no additional airstrike plans at this time.”

As a result of this strike, tensions between the US and Iran have escalated to an extreme level, and concerns over renewed instability in the Middle East are spreading once again.