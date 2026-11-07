AJA Newsbites – November 7, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Seoul National University (SNU) plans to extend its joint and dual degree programs, previously operated with overseas institutions, to domestic universities. On October 22, its Faculty Council reviewed proposed regulation changes allowing collaborative graduate programs with other Korean universities. Under joint degrees, participating institutions award a single degree bearing both names, while dual degrees provide separate qualifications from each university. If approved, eligible graduate students at partner institutions could earn SNU degrees by completing the required programs. Undergraduate courses will initially be excluded, with possible expansion considered after reviewing graduate-level results. SNU also discussed establishing a framework to offer its academic programs at overseas locations through partnerships with foreign universities.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia’s rise to 40th place among 133 countries in the Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI) 2026 reflects the government’s continued efforts to strengthen national administrative capacity, integrity and effectiveness.

“This achievement is no excuse for us to be complacent. There is still room for improvement, particularly in strengthening inter-agency coordination and ensuring every policy and plan is implemented more efficiently and effectively,” he said in a Facebook post on November 6.

He said the government’s priority remained building robust institutions, improving public service delivery and ensuring every development effort brought tangible benefits to the people. “Ultimately, a government’s success is not merely measured through its ranking in international indices, but through changes that can be felt in the people’s lives,” he added.

Malaysia climbed two places from 42nd in 2025 in the index, which evaluates national governance performance across seven core pillars: Leadership and Foresight, Attractive Marketplace, Financial Stewardship, Robust Laws and Policies, Global Influence and Reputation, Helping People Rise, and Strong Institutions.

In the 2026 ranking, Malaysia was behind China in 39th place, Slovakia in 38th and Saudi Arabia in 37th. Singapore retained the top position for the fourth consecutive year since 2023, followed by Norway in second place and Denmark in third.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia is gearing up to host the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, running from November 13 to 17, 2026. As of November 6, 1,064 national and international journalists from 36 countries have already registered, with numbers expected to surpass 1,200 from nearly 40 nations.

Cambodia’s Information Minister Neth Pheaktra on Friday highlighted that registration opened on September 11, 2026, to streamline press coverage. The ministry is closely collaborating with the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) to set up a dedicated media center, coordinate official briefings, and ensure seamless technical support.

Alongside the main summit, Cambodia will also host the 48th Ministerial Conference of the Francophonie on November 14, welcoming 78 delegations — including 21 heads of state and government — alongside official visits from Rwanda, France, and Canada, showcasing the nation’s rising global prestige.

Leo Nirosha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

Lung cancer diagnoses in Sri Lanka jumped by approximately 50 percent between 2010 and 2020, with medical experts sounding the alarm over a sharp rise among non-smokers and women.

Analysis by the National Hospital for Respiratory Diseases and the National Cancer Control Programme confirms the disease is now a leading cause of cancer deaths among men and has entered the top 10 most common cancers for women. While tobacco smoke accounts for nearly 90 percent of overall cases, Dr. Saman Iddagoda, Consultant Thoracic Surgeon, highlighted a troubling spike among females with no history of smoking.

Dr. Hasarali Fernando, Consultant Community Physician, warned that non-smokers face severe risks from passive smoking, heavy vehicle and industrial emissions, and toxic indoor air pollution caused by burning firewood and kerosene in poorly ventilated homes. Chronic respiratory conditions and exposure to carcinogens like asbestos and silica further compound the growing public health threat.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

The mere availability of services online does not constitute full digitalization; the success of digital transformation must be measured by how simple, fast, transparent, and accessible these services become for citizens.

Fakir Mahbub Anam, Bangladesh’s Minister of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, and Science and Technology, made these remarks on November 6 at the international conference titled “UN Governance Innovation Summit: Advancing Future-Ready Institutions,” held in Baku, Azerbaijan. This was conveyed by the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology.

During a cross-examination dialogue — part of the conference’s eighth session, themed “Challenging Conventional Approaches to Governance Innovation and Anticipatory Governance” — the minister stated that government administration cannot be transformed through technology alone; rather, it is institutional readiness that enables connectivity to be translated into public welfare. He further emphasized that technology should not compel citizens to adapt to government systems; instead, government systems must adapt to the needs of the citizens.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

The Pakistani Foreign Office has confirmed that a liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel was attacked in the Persian Gulf.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the LNG vessel came under attack in the international waters of the Persian Gulf. The spokesperson stated that the ship was en route to Karachi. As a result of the attack, a minor fire broke out on board; however, all 25 crew members, including Pakistani nationals, remained safe. Following the attack, the LNG vessel safely returned to Qatar. Relevant Pakistani authorities are in contact with the concerned parties to gather further details of the incident. According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, Israel’s expansionist ambitions are the primary driver behind the region’s current crises.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan hosted an international Aqaba Process summit in Astana on November 6, focusing on security challenges associated with artificial intelligence.

The meeting brought together President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Azerbaijan’s parliamentary speaker Sahiba Gafarova and Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev also attended. Discussions covered regional security, counterterrorism, extremism, digital threats and preventing youth radicalisation.

Launched by King Abdullah in 2015, the Aqaba Process provides a platform for governments, security officials and international organisations to coordinate efforts against terrorism and violent extremism. The Astana meeting was its first edition dedicated to AI-related risks, including the potential misuse of generative tools, deepfakes and automated propaganda for recruitment, financing and attacks.

The summit followed talks between Tokayev and the Jordanian king on November 5, when they agreed to strengthen security cooperation.

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