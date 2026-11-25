AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Two Russian Tu-160 nuclear-capable strategic bombers, escorted by Su-35S and Su-30SM fighters, entered South Korea’s Korea Air Defense Identification Zone(KADIZ) over the East Sea on November 24, approaching within 24 kilometers of Ulleung Island and just 1.85 kilometers from sovereign airspace. South Korea scrambled F-15K fighters and issued an air raid warning to Ulleung Island residents at around 7:52 a.m. — the first such alert ever triggered by a Russian aircraft approach. The warning was lifted within minutes after the Russian aircraft turned away before violating territorial airspace. The Ministry of National Defense summoned Russia’s defense attaché, Colonel Nikolai Marchenko, to lodge a formal protest and demanded measures to prevent a recurrence. Russia’s Defense Ministry said the Tu-160s had completed a scheduled flight over neutral waters in accordance with international law. The unusual deployment of supersonic strategic bombers near South Korea comes amid deepening military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, raising concerns about regional security and Russia’s intentions on the Korean Peninsula.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) maintains that the decision of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong regarding a house arrest order for former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, made under Article 42 of the Federal Constitution, is not subject to challenge in court (non-justiciable).

In a statement on Tuesday, November 24, the AGC indicated that it has raised an objection to the application for leave for judicial review filed by the Malaysian Bar, which seeks to challenge the house arrest order. This objection was raised during the hearing of the leave application on November 12, on the grounds that a decision decreed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong during a meeting of the Pardons Board pursuant to Article 42 of the Federal Constitution cannot be challenged in court.

The AGC stated that submissions from both parties regarding the application will be heard on March 17, 2027. “The parties’ submissions will be heard on March 17, 2027. In this matter, the Attorney General’s Chambers will continue to defend the royal institution and uphold the Federal Constitution in every action taken,” the statement read, as reported by Bernama.

The Malaysian Bar had previously filed an application for judicial review to challenge the house arrest order for Najib, which was decreed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong during the 64th meeting of the Pardons Board for the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan, and Putrajaya.

On November 10, the High Court ordered that Najib serve the remainder of his prison sentence in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case under house arrest at his residence in Langgak Duta, effective immediately. On November 6, the RM50 million (US$12.25 million) fine imposed on Najib in the case involving the misappropriation of SRC International funds was paid. This payment was one of the conditions of the conditional pardon granted by Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, on September 18, which allows Najib to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest until August 23, 2028.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Hang Peou, director general of Cambodia’s APSARA (Authority for the Protection of the Site and Management of the Region of Angkor) National Authority, met with Jeong Tae-ju, president of Gyeongkuk National University in South Korea, to explore closer institutional ties.

The discussions, held on the sidelines of the 2026 International Conference on “The Convergent Encounter of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Traditional Culture” at the university in Andong on November 20–21, centered on using AI and digital technologies to protect and manage cultural heritage. Both sides emphasized sharing expertise to support research, data organization, and sustainable preservation, setting the stage for future joint initiatives.

Established in 1995, the APSARA National Authority was created to fulfill a key condition following Angkor’s inscription on the World Heritage List in December 1992 at Santa Fe, New Mexico. Cambodia’s announcement of the authority’s formation drew international acclaim at the World Heritage Committee’s 19th session in Berlin in December 1995.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

An international conference dedicated to Omar Khayyam was held at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) headquarters in Paris on November 24 as the main event of a Tajikistan programme celebrating the legacy of Khayyam and Abu Ali ibn Sina (Avicenna).

The conference, titled “The Scientific and Literary Legacy of Omar Khayyam: Global Significance and Contemporary Research,” was followed by an official reception hosted by the Government of Tajikistan. The programme began on November 23 with a conference examining Ibn Sina’s contribution to the development of a new scientific worldview. An exhibition of books and manuscripts by both scholars is running until November 27. Tajik musicians are scheduled to perform at UNESCO on November 25 and at a concert in Paris on November 27.

Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Tajikistan’s foreign minister and chairman of the National Commission of Tajikistan for UNESCO, leads the Tajik delegation. The initiative aims to promote the two scholars’ intellectual heritage internationally and strengthen cooperation in science, education and culture.

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