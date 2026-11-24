AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Kim Hak-chun, former president of the Educational Broadcasting System(EBS) and professor emeritus at Konkuk University, died on November 22 at the age of 85.

Beginning his broadcasting career as a Dong-A Broadcasting producer in 1967, Kim helped lay the foundations of Korean educational broadcasting. After joining the Free Press Practitioners’ Declaration in 1974 and his subsequent dismissal from Dong-A Broadcasting, he led research at the Korea Educational Development Institute that paved the way for the launch of a dedicated educational channel.

As EBS president from 2001 to 2003, he strengthened its public-service identity and expanded educational opportunities. A former president of the Korean Association for Broadcasting and Telecommunication Studies, he contributed to media scholarship, broadcasting reform and the education of future journalists. As chairman of Arirang International Broadcasting(Arirang TV), he promoted Korean culture internationally. Throughout his career, Kim championed public broadcasting, editorial independence and the public interest.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Human Resources Deputy Minister Datuk Khairul Firdaus Akhbar Khan said foreign workers must undergo mandatory screening through an integrated system with the police before being allowed to enter Malaysia.

Khairul Firdaus said the screening covered their criminal records and background, and any foreign worker seeking employment in the country must undergo the stipulated procedures. “Before they enter Malaysia, we use a system integrated with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to check whether they have previous criminal cases or a questionable background,” he said.

“We will continue to explore the best approaches to reduce such incidents and safeguard both workers and Malaysians,” he said during the oral question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat on November 23, as reported by New Straits Times.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Nurul Amin Hamid (PN-Padang Terap) on government measures to ensure foreign workers approved for employment quotas were briefed on Malaysian laws and safety requirements. Nurul Amin also raised concerns over several criminal incidents allegedly involving foreign nationals and called for tighter monitoring and enforcement to protect locals.

Khairul Firdaus said the screening was compulsory for all foreign workers seeking employment in Malaysia, adding that employers must comply with all government procedures and requirements before hiring foreign workers.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The Cambodian Red Cross (CRC) Battambang Provincial Branch, together with its Sampov Lun District Sub-branch, held a safety outreach session for 452 students—including 284 girls—at Sampov Lun Secondary School in Santipheap Commune, next to the Thai border.

Organized under the provincial governor and CRC branch president and directed by the branch director, the program focused on unexploded ordnance risks, daily safe behaviors, traffic safety, and basic first aid. Technical officers urged students not to touch or tamper with suspicious objects, to immediately report them to authorities, and to practice road safety such as wearing helmets and following traffic laws. Trainers also taught essential first aid so students can protect themselves and aid others during emergencies.

Funded by the International Committee of the Red Cross through the CRC headquarters, the initiative aims to build everyday safety skills among youth.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Television actress and model Samira Khan Mahi has been crowned Miss Universe Bangladesh 2026, earning the right to represent the country at the 75th Miss Universe competition in Puerto Rico on November 24.

Mahi was crowned at the grand finale held on November 8 at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka. She will follow in the footsteps of Tangia Zaman Methila, who represented Bangladesh at the 74th Miss Universe competition in 2025, where she secured a place in the top 30 among contestants from 122 countries.

The 75th Miss Universe competition, also known as the Diamond edition, will be held at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. More than 120 countries are expected to participate. Mahi departed for Puerto Rico on November 8, the same day she was crowned, as contestants began arriving at the venue.

Miss Universe Bangladesh is a national beauty pageant officially launched on September 7, 2019, to select Bangladesh’s representative in the Miss Universe pageant, one of the Big Four international beauty pageants. Shirin Akter Shila became the first winner in 2019.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Tajikistan has formally notified the United Nations of its decision to withdraw from the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC). The notification was submitted on November 20, 2026, and the withdrawal will take effect on November 20, 2027. Until then, the country remains bound by the treaty.

The decision follows parliamentary approval of President Emomali Rahmon’s initiative on October 1. Deputy Foreign Minister Idibek Kalandar told lawmakers that Dushanbe considers the ICC’s activities politicized.

The move comes amid tensions over Tajikistan’s failure to enforce the ICC arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit in October 2025. In March 2026, the court found that Tajikistan had failed to fulfill its cooperation obligations.

Withdrawal will not cancel obligations arising during membership, including cooperation in proceedings initiated before it takes effect. Tajikistan ratified the Rome Statute in 2000 and remains the only Central Asian country to have joined the ICC.

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