AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Dai Bing called for stronger bilateral ties during a lecture at Chung-Ang University in Seoul on November 25. Responding to criticism of President Lee Jae-myung as “pro-China,” Dai asked whether maintaining good relations with a large neighboring country could harm South Korea. He urged both sides to remove obstacles to stable cooperation. Addressing concerns that last week’s US-China-Russia summit resembled a new Yalta agreement, Dai rejected the labels “G3” and “Yalta 2.0,” reaffirming China’s commitment to multilateralism. The summit took place in Shenzhen, China, on November 19, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ meeting. He also supported expanding cultural exchanges while emphasizing respect for China’s sovereignty and fundamental interests.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Human Resources Minister R. Ramanan said the government has approved RM540,000 (US$132,030) in special assistance for 54 Malaysian families affected by the floods and landslides in Nepal on Aug 26.

Ramanan said each family would receive a one-off payment and the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) had channeled RM174,000 (US$42,540) in aid to 28 eligible families of contributors on Nov 4, while the latest allocation would cover all 54 families affected by the tragedy.

“Although this assistance cannot possibly replace the peace of mind that has been lost, the Madani government hopes it can help ease the financial burden currently borne by family members,” he said at the Aid Handover Ceremony for Families of the Flood and Landslide Victims in Nepal at Menara Perkeso, as quoted by Bernama.

Ramanan said that following Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s meeting with representatives of Malaysia Solidarity Families in Hope (MASFIH) on Oct 20, the Human Resources Ministry was tasked with coordinating and monitoring applications, as well as following up on matters concerning the families’ welfare.

The Malaysian Indian Community Transformation Unit (Mitra), which is under the purview of the ministry, was also tasked with assisting all the families, particularly in ensuring that their welfare and needs continued to receive attention.

He also thanked the Foreign Ministry, Finance Ministry, National Disaster Management Agency, Attorney-General’s Chambers, National Registration Department, Perkeso and Mitra for their cooperation in coordinating the disaster response.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia and China have begun their joint 15-day “Golden Dragon 2026” military exercise, which the two sides say does not target any third party or address regional sensitivities. Instead, it focuses on counter-terrorism, anti-piracy, and humanitarian relief.

Opening on November 25 at Ream Naval Base in Preah Sihanouk Province, the drill brings together 2,940 troops (1,626 Cambodian and 1,314 Chinese), up from 2,176 in 2025. Defense Minister General Tea Seiha and Rear Admiral Liu Sumin, commander of China’s Guangzhou Naval Base, emphasized transparency, sovereignty, and peaceful cooperation. Tea Seiha noted the exercise is larger than prior editions, incorporating warships, helicopters, drones, artillery, armored vehicles, and live ammunition across land, sea, and air domains.

Drills span Ream Naval Base, Kang Keng Airbase, Preah Sihanouk waters, and training sites in Kampong Speu and Kampot provinces, alongside local humanitarian outreach.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Following a series of meetings, the minimum wage for workers in Bangladesh’s ready-made garment (RMG) sector has been increased from 12,500 taka (US$100.20) to 17,000 taka (US$136.27). The authorities concerned have stated that the new wage structure will come into effect in December.

After a prolonged meeting, the Minimum Wage Board announced the new wage structure early on November 25. In a subsequent briefing, officials informed journalists that the minimum wage for garment workers (Grade 4) has been finalized at Taka 17,000 (US$136.27). The minimum wages for other grades in the RMG sector have been set as follows: Taka 19,200 (US$153.91) for Grade 3, Taka 20,000 (US$160.32) for Grade 2, and Taka 21,500 (US$172.35) for Grade 1. The government established a six-member Minimum Wage Board on November 1, following protests by garment workers demanding an increase in their wages.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan’s national weather service, Kazhydromet, has rejected allegations that dust transported from Kazakhstan is contributing to air pollution in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, saying there is no scientific evidence to support the claims.

The agency analyzed air mass movements around Tashkent and around Saryagash and Shymkent in Kazakhstan between November 15 and 22. Using the NOAA HYSPLIT atmospheric modeling system, it found no direct transport of air masses from Kazakhstan to the Uzbek capital. According to its calculations, air currents reached Tashkent from the southwest, including Iran, the Kyzylkum Desert and southwestern Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan’s weather service, Uzhydromet, had previously reported elevated PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations at monitoring stations near the Kazakh border between November 17 and 21, attributing them to cross-border dust. However, the agency later deleted its statement.

The dispute has renewed public debate over local pollution sources, including construction, traffic and industrial emissions, in Tashkent.

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