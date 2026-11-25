Ambassador Henning Simon addressing offcials, ambassadors, guests at the reception

By Habib Toumi

MANAMA: German Ambassador to Bahrain Henning Simon reaffirmed Germany’s solidarity with Bahrain, condemned Iranian attacks against the island kingdom and other regional states, and highlighted the growing momentum in bilateral relations, as he marked the 36th anniversary of German Unity Day.

Addressing a gathering attended by Shaikh Abdulla Al Fateh bin Mohamed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications Shaikh Dr. Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of Industry and Commerce Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, members of the Shura Council and Council of Representatives, diplomats and other guests, Simon reflected on Germany’s reunification, regional security challenges and the expanding partnership between Germany and Bahrain.

He recalled that on October 3, 1990, East and West Germany formally reunited after more than four decades of division, describing the historic achievement as the culmination of a peaceful movement that had begun months earlier.

The foundations of reunification, he said, were laid in the autumn of 1989, when hundreds of thousands of East Germans took to the streets peacefully, demanding freedom, democracy and human rights. Their courage and determination helped bring down the Berlin Wall and transform European history.

German Unity Day, Simon said, was more than a national celebration. It was a reminder of what people could accomplish when united in their pursuit of liberty, justice, tolerance and peaceful coexistence, as well as the importance of safeguarding democracy, freedom and peace through commitment, dialogue and solidarity.

Turning to the regional situation, the ambassador said Germany had stood alongside Bahrain from the outset of the attacks launched by Iran on February 28 against Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and Jordan.

Germany, he said, strongly condemned the continued Iranian attacks against countries in the region and the disruption they caused to international trade, energy security and the global economy.

Simon reaffirmed Berlin’s support for UN Security Council Resolution 2817 and called for its immediate implementation. He also commended Bahrain’s role as a non-permanent member of the Security Council in securing 136 co-sponsors for the resolution, including Germany.

On behalf of the German community in Bahrain, he expressed appreciation to “Team Bahrain,” under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for their efforts in protecting the Kingdom’s security.

He singled out the Bahrain Defence Force, Ministry of Interior, police, firefighters, medical personnel, food suppliers and other frontline and support personnel for their dedication and round-the-clock work in ensuring public safety, calling on guests to recognise their efforts.

Despite the geopolitical challenges confronting the Gulf and Eastern Europe, Simon said relations between Germany and Bahrain were continuing to strengthen, describing 2026 as a year of extraordinary momentum in bilateral engagement.

He pointed to high-level exchanges involving German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz with His Majesty King Hamad, as well as meetings between German Foreign Minister Dr. Johann Wadephul and Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

He also highlighted visits to Germany by Bahrain’s Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Shaikh Dr. Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, and Sustainable Development Minister and Bahrain Economic Development Board chief executive Noor bint Ali Al Khulaif.

At the cake-cutting ceremony

The ambassador noted the recent visits to Bahrain by senior German delegations covering security, defence industry and United Nations political consultations, alongside Germany’s participation in the 22nd IISS Manama Dialogue.

These exchanges, he said, reflected Germany’s investment in Bahrain and in shared security. Germany was also contributing to maritime security through its participation in the Combined Maritime Forces and support for the European Union’s Aspides mission in the Red Sea.

Economic cooperation was another key pillar of the partnership. Simon said bilateral trade had reached nearly half a billion US dollars in the first half of 2026, despite regional tensions and Iranian aggression.

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister addressing the reception

He also welcomed the launch of the European Chamber of Commerce in Bahrain, inaugurated at his residence in October, describing it as an important platform for promoting investment and strengthening commercial ties.

With the support of Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro and EU Special Representative for the Gulf Luigi Di Maio, the initiative was intended to help unlock further investment opportunities and advance European-Bahraini economic cooperation.

Simon, who joined the Federal Foreign Office Bonn in 1992, has represented his country in Tashkent, New York, Brussels, Riga, Moscow, and Ankara before his appointment ambassador in Manama, said he remained committed to building on the longstanding friendship between Germany and Bahrain, with a focus on strengthening cooperation in security, freedom and prosperity, and ensuring that shared values continued to guide the partnership towards further progress.