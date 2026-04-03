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Two Rockets, Two Worlds: One Reaches the Moon, the Other Targets Lives

The same planet, yet two vastly different worlds, one joyful and proud and the other sad and frustrated

Photo of Habib Toumi Habib Toumi3 April, 2026
3 minutes read
Contrasting worlds: People cheer as the Artemis II rocket carries hope and dreams in Florida (Right).
Buildings damaged and people injured as rocket (missile) hits residential area in Bahrain (Left)

By Habib Toumi

MANAMA: In Florida, crowds gather with a sense of awe and collective pride, watching as the Artemis II rocket rises toward the moon. It is more than a launch. It is a declaration of human curiosity, a testament to decades of scientific discipline, and a reminder that when knowledge is pursued with purpose, it expands the horizon of what humanity can achieve. This rocket carries no fear, only ambition; no destruction, only discovery. It is a symbol of life reaching outward.

In the Gulf, the image of a rocket evokes something entirely different. There, the sky instead of being a canvas of wonder like in Florida, it is a source of dread. Rockets launched by Iran are not instruments of exploration, but of intimidation, designed to shatter homes, disrupt economies, and fracture the fragile sense of safety that sustains everyday life.

Instead of inspiring children to dream, they force families to seek shelter. Instead of uniting humanity, they deepen divisions and prolong suffering.

Two rockets, born of the same scientific principles, shaped by the same laws of physics, yet destined for opposite purposes. One elevates humanity, pushing the boundaries of knowledge and possibility. The other diminishes it, reducing progress to rubble and turning innovation into a vehicle for harm.

This stark contrast is not about technology itself, but about intent. Science, in its purest form, is neutral. It is capable of illuminating the unknown or amplifying destruction. It is human choice that defines its direction. When guided by vision, it builds futures; when driven by conflict, it eliminates them.

One rocket carries the weight of hope, lifting humanity toward the stars. The other carries the burden of violence, pulling humanity back into cycles of fear and loss.

The same planet, yet two vastly different worlds, one joyful and proud and the other sad and frustrated. Two trajectories, one towards life and the other towards death. Two meanings of power, one is pro-humanity, the other is anti-humanity.

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Photo of Habib Toumi Habib Toumi3 April, 2026
3 minutes read
Photo of Habib Toumi

Habib Toumi

Editor - AsiaN English habibtoumi@gmail.com

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