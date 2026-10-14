AJA Newsbites – October 14, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korean Ambassador to Washington Kang Kyung-wha sparked controversy after declaring that a landmine explosion injuring three South Korean soldiers in the Demilitarized Zone was “definitely not an unfortunate accident.”

Speaking at a parliamentary audit on October 12, Kang said military investigators had confirmed that North Korean forces planted the mine and that it had not been displaced. President Lee Jae-myung had previously described the incident as an “unfortunate accident.” The presidential office and embassy subsequently clarified that Kang was emphasizing the mine’s deliberate placement, not challenging Lee’s wording.

Independent lawmaker Han Dong-hoon rejected the explanation, accusing the administration of insulting the public’s intelligence. The dispute has intensified debate over North Korea’s responsibility and the government’s characterization of the September 21 explosion that injured three soldiers near the border.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed deep disappointment over the international order’s failure to address the Palestinian cause, describing it as a failure to uphold democracy and human rights.

Anwar questioned the consistency of the international community in upholding these principles, saying Palestinians should not be subjected to different standards of treatment. “What is so hypocritical is the failure of the international community. I have to speak as the prime minister, and I understand that. But I have to express my utter disgust with the failure of the international order. What order is there without democracy and human rights, when human beings are treated like animals and slaves?” he said in his speech at the Sumud Nusantara Dinner on October 13, as reported by New Straits Times. The dinner was held in conjunction with the Global Sumud Congress 2026.

Anwar said generations in formerly colonised countries had fought colonialism and imperialism because they opposed injustice, oppression and colonisation. “Now, we are in a society that condones the very same principles we fought against for decades under colonialism and imperialism,” he said.

Citing Gaza, Anwar said the suffering of Palestinians should not be viewed as a recent development, but understood in the context of decades of oppression. “Some say it has only happened in the past few years, but those who understand history know that this oppression has continued for 70 years.

“What is the problem? Is it because they are the Arabs, Palestinians and Muslims? There is no answer. Why is it that, when it comes to the Palestinian cause, there is a different set of arrangements, judgments and decisions?” he said.

Anwar added that he had raised the issue with counterparts in Europe, the United States and elsewhere, questioning whether Palestinians were being treated differently because of their religious or ethnic identities. “To me, it does not matter. What is important is that they are human beings, and they cannot be colonised,” he said.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s cassava export revenue reached US$531 million during the first nine months of 2026, marking a 17.61% increase year-on-year. According to L Chinh, President of the Khmer Cassava Farmers Association, overall cultivation areas shrank by 30% due to prior price drops and stock shortages.

However, market prices have since rebounded, driven by global demand and cyclical fluctuations. Fresh cassava now ranges from 390 to 480 riel (US$0.10 to US$0.12) per kilogram, while dried cassava yields higher returns exceeding 600 riel (US$0.15) per kilogram, shifting most farmer production to dried chips.

Consequently, fresh cassava export volume dropped by 9.82% to 3,105,500 tonnes, whereas dried cassava chip exports surged 62.22% to 1,565,940 tonnes. Cambodia primarily exports to Vietnam and China alongside domestic consumption, following a total of US$646 million in export revenue earned throughout 2025.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

A high-level delegation led by the Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Brazilian Armed Forces, Admiral Renato Rodrigues de Aguiar Freire, met with Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defense Forces of Pakistan, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Upon arrival at the GHQ, a smartly turned-out contingent of the armed forces presented a guard of honor to the distinguished guest, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed over the long-standing friendly relations between Pakistan and Brazil, and both sides agreed to further strengthen defense cooperation. Detailed discussions took place on the regional security situation and various aspects of enhancing bilateral defense and security cooperation.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan has completed its 2026 grain harvest, collecting 23 million tonnes despite reducing wheat acreage to 12.1 million hectares. Improved agricultural practices helped maintain strong yields, demonstrating the resilience of the country’s agricultural sector amid changing climatic conditions.

Kazakhstan remains one of Eurasia’s key grain producers and food suppliers, exporting wheat and other agricultural products primarily to Central Asian countries, as well as Iran and Afghanistan. The country’s grain production has fluctuated in recent years. The harvest reached 22 million tonnes in 2022 before falling to 16.6 million tonnes in 2023 due to drought. Production recovered to 26.5 million tonnes in 2024 and reached a record 27.1 million tonnes in 2025.

The 2026 results reinforce Kazakhstan’s importance to regional food security. Its export capacity remains strategically significant amid global supply uncertainty, climate risks, and growing demand across Central Asia, the Middle East, and South Asia.

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